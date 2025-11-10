ETV Bharat / state

In A First, Four Tribal Girls Recruited As Guides In Palamu Tiger Reserve

Palamu: A new beginning has been made in Jharkhand, where tribal girls have been recruited as guides in the Palamu Tiger Reserve. These girls are now providing information about the jungle, its flora and fauna to the tourists.

This Reserve is the only protected area for tigers in Jharkhand. It was established in 1973, and it has taken more than 50 years for the girls to be recruited as guides here. While four of them have been recruited for the job, many more are showing interest in the vocation.

Presently, all the recruits have been deployed in the Betla National Park area of ​​the Reserve, where they can be seen carrying out their job fearlessly.

The recruitment has come about as a part of the initiative to make rural women in the Reserve area become self-employed under the ‘Hunar Se Rozgar’ campaign.

Those recruited for the job are Sonam Kumari, Rani Kumari, Parineeta Kumari and Rekha Kumari. All of them are residents of Kechki village, which is adjacent to Betla National Park. They were trained as guides and faced initial hiccups in their job, particularly since they were breaking the gender stereotype of only males being the jungle guides.

"I learnt that guides were needed in the Betla National Park area and decided to become one. I took the training. Initially, I faced challenges and difficulties, but now I enjoy sharing information and teaching the tourists about the forest," shared Sonam Kumari.

Her colleague Parineeti said that they tell the tourists about various animals, including tigers, leopards, peacocks and deer, besides providing other Information about the forest.

“One advantage that we have is that we live in a forest area and already know about it," she said.