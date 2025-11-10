In A First, Four Tribal Girls Recruited As Guides In Palamu Tiger Reserve
Many more are keen to take up the vocation that is a part of the 'Hunar se Razgar' initiative
Published : November 10, 2025 at 4:40 PM IST
Palamu: A new beginning has been made in Jharkhand, where tribal girls have been recruited as guides in the Palamu Tiger Reserve. These girls are now providing information about the jungle, its flora and fauna to the tourists.
This Reserve is the only protected area for tigers in Jharkhand. It was established in 1973, and it has taken more than 50 years for the girls to be recruited as guides here. While four of them have been recruited for the job, many more are showing interest in the vocation.
Presently, all the recruits have been deployed in the Betla National Park area of the Reserve, where they can be seen carrying out their job fearlessly.
The recruitment has come about as a part of the initiative to make rural women in the Reserve area become self-employed under the ‘Hunar Se Rozgar’ campaign.
Those recruited for the job are Sonam Kumari, Rani Kumari, Parineeta Kumari and Rekha Kumari. All of them are residents of Kechki village, which is adjacent to Betla National Park. They were trained as guides and faced initial hiccups in their job, particularly since they were breaking the gender stereotype of only males being the jungle guides.
"I learnt that guides were needed in the Betla National Park area and decided to become one. I took the training. Initially, I faced challenges and difficulties, but now I enjoy sharing information and teaching the tourists about the forest," shared Sonam Kumari.
Her colleague Parineeti said that they tell the tourists about various animals, including tigers, leopards, peacocks and deer, besides providing other Information about the forest.
“One advantage that we have is that we live in a forest area and already know about it," she said.
It needs to be underlined that this area has been affected by Naxalism, and the forest houses ferocious animals like tigers and leopards.
Budhapahar, a renowned Naxalite training centre, is adjacent to the Palamu Tiger Reserve's Betla National Park. In the past, several forest workers have been killed in the violence.
Besides tigers and leopards, this forest is also the abode of elephants and bison. Accessibility to many areas is a significant challenge even for the guides. These girls have accepted this challenge. The Betla National Park spans 979 square kilometres.
"Curiosity is the most important quality required to become a guide. These girls have the advantage of being local, and they have knowledge about the forest and the wildlife. It is an employment opportunity for them,” said one of the forest guards, Naini Madhu.
In this area, several steps are being taken to assimilate the villagers into the mainstream. They are being linked to self-employment with the help of a development committee.
At present, there are 35 registered guides in the Palamu Tiger Reserve area.
"Public participation programs are being implemented in the Palamu Tiger Reserve area for forest conservation and wildlife protection. Under the program, many young men and women expressed their desire for self-employment. It is encouraging that several girls have expressed their desire to become guides. Those recruited were given training for one and a half to two months, after which they built up on their knowledge base,” disclosed the Reserve’s Deputy Director Prajesh Kant Jena.