In A First, Bombay HC Asks BHEL To Test 2024 Maharashtra Poll EVMs From Chandivali On April 16 And 17
Under the supervision of SEC, a team of BHEL engineers will conduct a 'diagnostic check' of the EVMs.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
Mumbai: While dismissing the petition of Congress candidate and former minister, Md Arif Naseem Khan, against Dilip (Mama) Lande of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction, the Bombay High Court has ordered the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) to inspect the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in Chandivali constituency for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.
The examination of the EVMs is set to be conducted next week under the supervision of the State Election Commission (SEC). Accordingly, a team of engineers from BHEL will assess five percent of EVM microcontroller or burnt memory, specifically the Control Units, Ballot Units, and VVPATs. This marks the first instance in India where EVMs are being subjected to such a diagnostic test.
According to a letter sent to Md Arif Naseem Khan by the Deputy District Election Officer of the Mumbai Suburban district, "permission will be granted to conduct only a 'diagnostic check' of the EVMs in Mumbai on April 16 and 17, which is to be carried out by the EVM manufacturing firm, BHEL, Bengaluru."
In its order, Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan stated, "It is made clear that the random check of the EVMs, which has already been permitted by this court shall be carried out without this judgement posing a hurdle to the pursuit of the audit check by Khan."
Khan in his petition had claimed that during the campaign for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had visited the Chandivali constituency and conducted a road show. Alleging that this act constituted a violation of the Election Model Code of Conduct as well as Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act—and that it exerted 'undue influence' on the voters—Congress candidate Khan had filed a petition in the High Court challenging the election result.
A hearing on this petition was conducted on February 12 and the order was reserved till March 7. In the order, Justice Sundaresan, noted, "Merely making allegation is insufficient and that presenting concrete factual evidence is essential. Nothing contained in this judgement is an expression of an opinion of merits on the allegation that Section 126 had been violated." The order further stated, "The prayer for declaration of Khan as the returned candidate is not backed by any pleading of any material fact."
The Congress party had previously instructed its candidates to verify the EVMs and 'Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail' (VVPAT) units within their respective constituencies. Approximately two dozen candidates belonging to the Congress-led 'INDIA' bloc had expressed concerns regarding the reliability of the EVMs.
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