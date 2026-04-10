ETV Bharat / state

In A First, Bombay HC Asks BHEL To Test 2024 Maharashtra Poll EVMs From Chandivali On April 16 And 17

Mumbai: While dismissing the petition of Congress candidate and former minister, Md Arif Naseem Khan, against Dilip (Mama) Lande of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction, the Bombay High Court has ordered the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) to inspect the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in Chandivali constituency for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The examination of the EVMs is set to be conducted next week under the supervision of the State Election Commission (SEC). Accordingly, a team of engineers from BHEL will assess five percent of EVM microcontroller or burnt memory, specifically the Control Units, Ballot Units, and VVPATs. This marks the first instance in India where EVMs are being subjected to such a diagnostic test.

According to a letter sent to Md Arif Naseem Khan by the Deputy District Election Officer of the Mumbai Suburban district, "permission will be granted to conduct only a 'diagnostic check' of the EVMs in Mumbai on April 16 and 17, which is to be carried out by the EVM manufacturing firm, BHEL, Bengaluru."

In its order, Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan stated, "It is made clear that the random check of the EVMs, which has already been permitted by this court shall be carried out without this judgement posing a hurdle to the pursuit of the audit check by Khan."