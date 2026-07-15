ETV Bharat / state

In A First, Bengal's Toy Train Reaches UNESCO Forum In South Korea

DHR director Rishabh Chowdhury said, "This marks the first time the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway authorities will represent the country at a UNESCO meeting. The meeting will address several crucial issues regarding the preservation of living heritage, which will help us in enhancing the quality of the toy train service in the future."

The visit is both unique and historic for the DHR as it marks the first time it will present itself on an international platform.

The DHR will represent India at the 'World Heritage Site Managers Forum' organised by UNESCO. A total of 21 countries, including India, are participating in this prestigious eight-day event, which begins on July 19.

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) officials said, the heritage and ongoing conservation efforts of DHR, a UNESCO World Heritage site, will be highlighted at the international event, drawing global attention to India's engineering legacy.

Kolkata: The iconic Darjeeling toy train will be showcased on a global platform at the 48th UNESCO World Heritage Committee session in South Korea's Busan.

UNESCO has declared DHR a World Heritage Site (ETV Bharat)

He further added that the international platform in Busan will primarily showcase the story of the exquisite blend between the toy train, one of the hill station's greatest attractions, and Darjeeling's unique culture. The presentation will detail how the toy train's enchanting journey, winding gradually from the plains up the mountain bends, has captivated people across the globe for generations."

The authorities hope that this will make Darjeeling’s ‘living heritage’ even more attractive on the global stage and lead to a significant surge in the influx of foreign tourists drawn to the hills in the near future.

Behind DHR's entry onto the world stage is a recent story of a silent revolution and turnaround. Thanks to the sustained efforts of the Northeast Frontier Railway, the toy train is no longer merely a heritage vehicle; it has become a key pillar of modern tourism. Restoring century-old steam locomotives—such as the 606A, 607B, and 801B—to the tracks using entirely indigenous technology stands as one of the DHR's greatest recent achievements.

Retaining its heritage status, the modernisation of these vintage engines has generated renewed excitement among tourists. Moreover, the way services have been repeatedly restored by overcoming the challenge of landslides, a major adversary in the hills, is nothing short of remarkable.

The DHR has set a precedent by clearing track blockages caused by landslides during monsoons or natural disasters with war-like urgency, restoring train operations in record time. Complementing this are the workshop and the DHR museum, both of which have garnered international acclaim.

In addition to regular joy rides, special 'weekend special' trains, jungle tea safaris, and exciting services like Bagheera Trail have been launched for tourists. To allow passengers to admire the scenic mountain beauty from within, modern Vistadome coaches, heritage glass-walled carriages, and dining cars have been introduced.

Stations like Ghum, Sukna, and Tindharia are being revamped while preserving their history and nostalgia creating a seamless blend of the past and the modern. Ultimately, the saga of how the Darjeeling toy train has reinvented itself by embracing modernity, overcoming countless hurdles along the way, is set to resonate in Busan.