In A Blow To Uddhav, Party MP Nimbalkar Announces Decision To join Shinde-Led Shiv Sena
Nimbalkar will be the latest Lok Sabha member from the Uddhav Thackeray camp to switch sides amid the growing rebellion within the party.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 12:35 AM IST|
Updated : June 22, 2026 at 1:11 AM IST
Dharashiv: In a setback for the Shiv Sena (UBT), party MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, one of the six dissidents, on Sunday announced his decision to join the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Once his move becomes a reality, Nimbalkar will become the latest Lok Sabha member from the Uddhav Thackeray camp to switch sides amid the growing rebellion within the party.
He cited the Sena (UBT)'s defeat in the local body elections and his inability to do much for the people because of being in opposition.
"We lost because we were not in power. As I am not part of the government, I couldn't do much for the people in the last two years. Considering these factors, I have decided to join Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde. He stood with us. I have interacted with Shinde and CM Fadnavis.
Nimbalkar also referred to the acquittal of former state home minister Padamsinh Patil in the murder case of his father, Pawanraje Nimbalkar.
"They (Shinde and Fadnavis) made me speak with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. I requested him to do justice for us. Later, Shinde also said that the CBI will file an appeal. We don't want a favour, but I have demanded that the verdict should be based on merit," he told reporters.
Soon after switching sides, Nimbalkar declared he would work under Shinde's leadership. There had been widespread talk across the country that six MPs from Uddhav Thackeray's faction were poised to defect to the Shiv Sena. While there was talk about Eknath Shinde executing 'Operation Tiger,' it lacked official confirmation. However, with Omraje Nimbalkar's announcement on Sunday, the 'Operation Tiger' move has effectively been validated.
He added, "Funds are unavailable even for the repair of a simple transformer for farmers; only budget estimates are prepared year after year. Power rests with the Patil family—he is an MLA, and his wife is a Zilla Parishad member. Are we simply expected to watch helplessly? We must step up to assume leadership and power.”
According to him, payments due to his party workers are being deliberately withheld. "I have a good image across Maharashtra. Even after 20 years, not a single accused was convicted in the Pawanraje case; everyone was acquitted.
“If I, despite being an MP, cannot secure justice for my own family, what hope remains for the common people? People say I have a good image across Maharashtra, but did I become an MP merely to preserve that image? I am here precisely to teach my adversaries a lesson,” he added.
Read more