ETV Bharat / state

In A Blow To Uddhav, Party MP Nimbalkar Announces Decision To join Shinde-Led Shiv Sena

Dharashiv: In a setback for the Shiv Sena (UBT), party MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, one of the six dissidents, on Sunday announced his decision to join the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Once his move becomes a reality, Nimbalkar will become the latest Lok Sabha member from the Uddhav Thackeray camp to switch sides amid the growing rebellion within the party.

He cited the Sena (UBT)'s defeat in the local body elections and his inability to do much for the people because of being in opposition.

"We lost because we were not in power. As I am not part of the government, I couldn't do much for the people in the last two years. Considering these factors, I have decided to join Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde. He stood with us. I have interacted with Shinde and CM Fadnavis.

Nimbalkar also referred to the acquittal of former state home minister Padamsinh Patil in the murder case of his father, Pawanraje Nimbalkar.