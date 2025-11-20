ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: In 5G Era, Sambalpur Villages Struggle Without Mobile Network; Anganwadi, Healthcare Services Badly Hit

Explaining her daily struggle, Lilima Kispata, an Anganwadi worker in Rangiatikara, said, "We face network problems most of the time. Only a few places have a little signal. Every day, we go to those specific spots and upload our routine work by 9 AM. All this work is done online. Even capturing the faces of mothers is an online thing. So we take the mothers outside the Anganwadi for facial recognition."

In Rangiatikara, people say mobile network is available only in a few specific spots, and even that signal disappears when the weather is cloudy. As most of the government works are now done online, locals say, absence of mobile network has severely affected education, health services, functioning of Anganwadis and implementation of welfare schemes.

When ETV Bharat's correspondent visited one such village, Rangiatikara in Bamra block, to understand how people here manage their daily lives, government work and healthcare services, the situation on ground laid bare how even emergency calls fail, leaving pregnant women, health workers and students to depend on luck and long walks for a mobile signal.

Sambalpur: In the age of Artificial Intelligence and 5G network, when most of India is moving towards new technologies, several villages in Odisha are still struggling for basic mobile network to make even a simple phone call. In Sambalpur district, areas like Nakatideul, Jujumura, Redhakhol and Bamra continue to remain without reliable network, let alone any internet services.

If you think this is troublesome, situation turns even dire during bad weather. "When the weather is cloudy, even those limited spots lose network. Then all mothers have to travel 12 KM to Bamra block headquarters for face capture. They go by bus at their own expense. If we don't finish this work within 15 days, we are afraid we might face action," Lilima said.

She added that small children and pregnant women are also troubled as lack of network delays their welfare updates.

ASHA Workers Struggle During Labour Emergencies

ASHA worker Santari Sarojini Kandolina narrated the challenges they face during health emergencies. "There is no good mobile network in our area. When expectant mothers go into labour, it becomes very difficult to communicate. Their relatives have to walk to my house to give information. To call an ambulance, we must go outside the village to find network. Inside the house, the phone doesn't work."

'Even Emergency Calls Fail'

Nandini Seth, a local, said every single person is frustrated. "There is no mobile network here. When we make a call, the line drops after two sentences. During emergencies, we cannot even call an ambulance. If we manage to call, the ambulance comes; if not, there is life risk for patients. All leaders know this, but nothing has been done so far."

She added that if the government cannot fix the network, the village should at least be given basic facilities like a bank, high school and panchayat office.

In 5G Era, Odisha Villages Struggle Without Mobile Network; Anganwadi, Healthcare Services Badly Hit (ETV Bharat)

It is not only villagers who suffer. Government staff posted here also struggle to do their routine online work. Linasmita Minch, a Community Health Officer at Ayushman Arogya Mandir Sub-Health Centre, said, "We have many network problems. For any online work, be it OPD entry, telemedicine entry, or ID issuance, we have to stand by the roadside because there is no internet inside the hospital. Some work we finish at home."

'Workers Climb Hilltops For Network'

Bamra CDPO Minati Mishra acknowleged that there is severe network issue across several panchayats. "Our workers sometimes go to the top of hills for online facial recognition. At times, they also travel to Bamra block headquarters. Panchayats like Rangiatikara, Lariyapali, Jarabaga, Rabga, Gadposh and Bada Khalia face serious network issues. We have informed the headquarters about this."

Asked, Sambalpur District Magistrate Siddhaswar Dholram Bondar said work has already begun to resolve the issue. "A plan has already been chalked out to provide mobile network services to underserved areas. BSNL towers are being installed where there is no network, and in some areas 2G is being upgraded to 4G."

Also Read: