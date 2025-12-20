Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Alka Lamba For Jantar Mantar Protest
The court said Lamba, in a video, could be seen obstructing a public servant from performing his duties during a protest at Jantar Mantar.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 3:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue court framed criminal charges against Congress leader Alka Lamba in connection with a protest at Janta Mantar demanding implementation of women's reservation in the Parliament before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar, while scheduling the next hearing in the case for January 5, stated that Lamba, in a video could be seen obstructing a public servant from performing his duties.
"She crossed the barricade and incited the protesters," he said. The court ordered the framing of charges against Lamba under sections 132, 221, and 223A of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. On October 15, the court had directed Lamba's lawyer to provide a copy of the chargesheet on a pen drive.
Earlier, on August 20, the court had taken cognizance of the Delhi Police's chargesheet and issued summons to Lamba. The case pertains to a protest held on July 29, 2024, in support of women’s reservation in Parliament, during which Lamba was alleged to be the main speaker.
According to the prosecution, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were in force in the area around Jantar Mantar Road, and permission to march towards Parliament had been denied.
Police alleged that despite repeated warnings, Lamba and other protesters attempted to breach barricades, raised slogans calling for a 'gherao' of Parliament, pushed police personnel and blocked a public road by sitting on it. An FIR was registered at Parliament Street police station following the incident.
During the hearing, Lamba's lawyers denied the allegations. They argued that it was a peaceful political protest and that the police had no medical evidence of assault or serious injury. The defence also argued that the video did not show any 'attack', but rather it was merely a democratic protest. The court rejected the arguments, stating that there was sufficient prima facie evidence to prosecute. Witness statements will now be recorded at the next hearing.
Also Read
Odisha FM College Student Death | 'Women, Girls Unsafe In BJP-Ruled States': Congress Leader Alka Lamba Cites NCRB Data