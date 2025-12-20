ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Alka Lamba For Jantar Mantar Protest

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue court framed criminal charges against Congress leader Alka Lamba in connection with a protest at Janta Mantar demanding implementation of women's reservation in the Parliament before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar, while scheduling the next hearing in the case for January 5, stated that Lamba, in a video could be seen obstructing a public servant from performing his duties.

"She crossed the barricade and incited the protesters," he said. The court ordered the framing of charges against Lamba under sections 132, 221, and 223A of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. On October 15, the court had directed Lamba's lawyer to provide a copy of the chargesheet on a pen drive.

Earlier, on August 20, the court had taken cognizance of the Delhi Police's chargesheet and issued summons to Lamba. The case pertains to a protest held on July 29, 2024, in support of women’s reservation in Parliament, during which Lamba was alleged to be the main speaker.