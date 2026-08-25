Imran Khan Getting Same Treatment He Gave His Opponents: Mehbooba
Mehbooba Mufti recalled her first meeting with Imran Khan in 1994 in London and was impressed by his conviction.
By PTI
Published : August 25, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is getting the same treatment that his government meted out to his opponents.
Recalling her first meeting with the incarcerated leader, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said she met Khan in London in 1994 and was impressed by his conviction.
"I first met Imran Khan in London with my father in 1994. His passion and conviction about bringing positive change to Pakistan deeply impressed my father. Yet when Imran Khan became Prime Minister, his government too became part of the same political culture. His opponents were pursued with the same zeal with which he is being pursued today," Mehbooba wrote on X.
Khan was ousted from the office of Prime Minister through a no-confidence motion in March 2022. He has been in jail on charges of corruption since March 2023.
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