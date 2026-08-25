ETV Bharat / state

Imran Khan Getting Same Treatment He Gave His Opponents: Mehbooba

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is getting the same treatment that his government meted out to his opponents.

Recalling her first meeting with the incarcerated leader, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said she met Khan in London in 1994 and was impressed by his conviction.