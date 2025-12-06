ETV Bharat / state

Impromptu Shoot Of Dr Ambedkar's Funeral Procession Is Now Historic Documentary

Yashwant Namdev Vatkar at his residence in Kolhapur ( ETV Bharat )

By Mahesh Kamble Kolhapur: Here is a story of how a young man's belief in his art helped him convert the shooting of the funeral procession and last rites of Dr BR Ambedkar into a historical documentary, which is considered a prized gem. Yashwant Namdev Vatkar, a retired former Assistant General of Police, told ETV Bharat of the immense contribution his father has made to ensure Indians today learn of the importance of December 6. "This story dates back to 1956. India was shocked and saddened to learn the news of the death of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. Dr Ambedkar was staying in Delhi at that time, but the government announced his funeral would be held in Mumbai," Yashwant told ETV Bharat. Yashwant said his father, Namdev Laxman Vatkar, lived in Masud Male village in Kolhapur district, which is located close to Panhala. "My father was an avid learner, but they were rather cash-strapped as he would support the family with the money from his leather business. He attended the village primary school till fourth standard and moved to Kolhapur to pursue further education," recalled Yashwant. The books penned by Namdev Vatkar (ETV Bharat) He said Namdev enjoyed watching films and reading books. It was the time when the freedom struggle was at its peak. Yashwant added, "He was drawn towards the independence movement and produced a number of weekly reading material after working in the freedom movement for a few years." According to Yashwant, Namdev then moved to Mumbai to work as a director of Hindi and Marathi movies. Much after independence, he was working in the film industry. On December 6, 1956, he heard the news of the death of Dr Ambedkar. He saw, suddenly, entire country seemed to have drowned in sorrow.