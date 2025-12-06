Impromptu Shoot Of Dr Ambedkar's Funeral Procession Is Now Historic Documentary
Namdev Vatkar, a filmmaker, mortgaged his printing press and house in Mumbai to shoot the entire Mahaparinirman Day on December 6, 1956
Published : December 6, 2025 at 5:46 PM IST
By Mahesh Kamble
Kolhapur: Here is a story of how a young man's belief in his art helped him convert the shooting of the funeral procession and last rites of Dr BR Ambedkar into a historical documentary, which is considered a prized gem.
Yashwant Namdev Vatkar, a retired former Assistant General of Police, told ETV Bharat of the immense contribution his father has made to ensure Indians today learn of the importance of December 6.
"This story dates back to 1956. India was shocked and saddened to learn the news of the death of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. Dr Ambedkar was staying in Delhi at that time, but the government announced his funeral would be held in Mumbai," Yashwant told ETV Bharat.
Yashwant said his father, Namdev Laxman Vatkar, lived in Masud Male village in Kolhapur district, which is located close to Panhala. "My father was an avid learner, but they were rather cash-strapped as he would support the family with the money from his leather business. He attended the village primary school till fourth standard and moved to Kolhapur to pursue further education," recalled Yashwant.
He said Namdev enjoyed watching films and reading books. It was the time when the freedom struggle was at its peak. Yashwant added, "He was drawn towards the independence movement and produced a number of weekly reading material after working in the freedom movement for a few years."
According to Yashwant, Namdev then moved to Mumbai to work as a director of Hindi and Marathi movies. Much after independence, he was working in the film industry. On December 6, 1956, he heard the news of the death of Dr Ambedkar. He saw, suddenly, entire country seemed to have drowned in sorrow.
"At that time, my father had told me, he was working on a full-length Marathi film 'Aaher'. When he learned Dr Ambedkar was to be cremated in Mumbai," said Yashwant.
It seems that Namdev had got in touch with Kedar Sharma, a Hindi film producer, and shared the idea of producing this film on Mahaparinirvan day, to record the final journey of Dr Ambedkar. Sharma dismissed the idea and made disparaging remarks about Dr Ambedkar and Vatkar's relationship with him. It aroused Vatkar's Kolhapuri pride, and he resolved to produce that film at his own cost. He then raised money he had made from the production supplies and mortgaged the printing press and house he had purchased in Dadar, Mumbai.
Vatkar rented all the equipment needed for making this film and mortgaged all immovable assets to a Marwari merchant for Rs 3000. Vatkar completed the entire shooting of Mahapariniman day in the wee hours of December 6. The funeral procession was attended by Dr Ambedkar's followers from across the country.
The film was stored safely between 1956 and 1972, but Namdev wanted the next generation to be able to see this historical treasure. "During this period, my father went and met late Vasantrao Naik, the then Chief Minister of Maharashtra and told him the government should convert his film into a documentary so that it can be shown to the public," said Yashwant.
Since independence, the Maharashtra government would air documentaries in all cinema halls before the beginning of any film screening. This request was promptly approved by Naik, and the state government took the initiative to produce the documentary that is currently available.
"My father exposed the people of this country to those who till then had been called, down trodden and were ostracised. He spent from his pocket to educate us, is what I would say," said Yashwant.
This film is available in all languages even today. "I strongly believe the sacrifice made by my father is awe-inspiring. It is a learning experience for most people who don't know Dr Ambedkar and his popularity," said Yashwant.
The clips of this film are often seen on reels on various social media platforms, which Yashwant feels is the most important contribution of his father. "The final four minutes of my father's film show Dr Ambedkar's final journey. The Maharashtra government has also made the film available in every language," he added.
It is going to be a complete circle for Namdev Vatkar, a filmmaker who brought the final moments of Dr Ambedkar on screen, will now be converted into a film. A Marathi film is soon going to be launched wherein actor Prasad Oak will be performing the role of Namdev Vatkar.
