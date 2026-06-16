ETV Bharat / state

'Implement Rehabilitation Promises': J&K High Court Issues Notice Over Plea For Kashmiri Pandit Housing Colony

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday sought a response from the Union Territory administration on a petition seeking allotment of land in Srinagar for a housing colony aimed at facilitating the return and rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

Justice Shahzad Azeem issued notice to the authorities while hearing a petition filed by the Displaced Kashmiri Residents Housing Cooperative Society, which has urged the government to act on rehabilitation commitments made over the years for members of the community who left the Valley during the militancy-hit period of 1989-90.

The petition raises questions about the implementation of rehabilitation measures proposed by Parliament, approved by the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir government and referred to before the Supreme Court more than a decade ago.

At the heart of the case is the society's demand for a dedicated housing project in Srinagar that, it says, would help displaced Kashmiri Pandits return to the Valley in a planned and secure manner.

According to the petition, the government has yet to take a decision on its proposal despite repeated representations made to various departments over the past year.

The society has asked the High Court to direct the administration to implement the rehabilitation framework outlined in the 137th Report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs submitted in February 2009. The committee had examined the situation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits and recommended a range of measures to facilitate their reintegration into the Valley, including housing and other support mechanisms.

The petition states that the recommendations were subsequently followed by decisions of the then Jammu and Kashmir cabinet, which approved a comprehensive rehabilitation package for displaced persons.

The society has also sought enforcement of commitments made by the erstwhile state government before the Supreme Court in 2009 during proceedings related to the rehabilitation of victims affected by terrorism and displacement.

According to court filings, the then Chief Secretary had informed the Supreme Court about a rehabilitation package valued at Rs 1,618.40 crore for displaced persons. The package was intended to address various aspects of rehabilitation, including housing and other forms of support for families uprooted from the Valley.

While disposing of the matter, the Supreme Court had expressed hope that the government would take all necessary measures to rehabilitate victims of terrorism and displacement.