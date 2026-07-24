Implement Audit Dept Recommendations To Prevent Revenue Leak In All TDB Temples: Kerala HC
The department had said that the audit highlighted that the Devaswom Board suffered revenue loss due to inconsistencies in the case of the Mrityunjaya Homam.
By PTI
Published : July 24, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST
Kochi: The Kerala High Court has directed the TDB to implement in all its temples the Audit Department's recommendations, which include strengthening financial controls and accountability, to reduce the likelihood of future revenue leakage.
A bench of justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar also said that implementing the recommendations would strengthen financial discipline and governance, as well as ensure the uniform and correct application of the provisions governing ritual charges.
"It would also facilitate the fixation of responsibility on the officers concerned, wherever warranted, after affording them due opportunity and in strict compliance with the principles of natural justice. In the above circumstances, we direct the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to seriously consider the implementation of the recommendations made by the Audit Department in a phased and time-bound manner," the bench said.
The recommendations were given by the Audit Department in connection with the conduct of the 'Mrityunjaya Homam' at the Kandiyoor Devaswom.
The department had said that the audit highlighted that the Devaswom Board has suffered revenue loss due to inconsistencies between the general and special orders concerning ritual charges, like in the case of the Mrityunjaya Homam. It had said that addressing the issue requires a multi-faceted approach focusing on clarity, financial controls, and accountability.
The department recommended rectifying discrepancies in orders and pricing by carrying out review of the existing general and special orders relating to ritual pricing and to harmonise the criteria of fixing rates to eliminate any ambiguities which cause revenue loss.
Additionally, it recommended strengthening financial controls and accountability by implementing automated revenue tracking and computerisation of accounts, carrying out regular reconciliation of ritual bookings with actual collections and reporting the same, and making the internal audit mechanism of the Board more stronger.
Besides these, the department also recommended addressing pass losses and preventing future occurrences by implementing a continuous process improvement programme for all revenue-generating activities and bringing transparency where appropriate, like clearly displaying the approved rates of the various rituals in the temple premises or online portals.
Also Read