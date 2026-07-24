ETV Bharat / state

Implement Audit Dept Recommendations To Prevent Revenue Leak In All TDB Temples: Kerala HC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has directed the TDB to implement in all its temples the Audit Department's recommendations, which include strengthening financial controls and accountability, to reduce the likelihood of future revenue leakage.

A bench of justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar also said that implementing the recommendations would strengthen financial discipline and governance, as well as ensure the uniform and correct application of the provisions governing ritual charges.

"It would also facilitate the fixation of responsibility on the officers concerned, wherever warranted, after affording them due opportunity and in strict compliance with the principles of natural justice. In the above circumstances, we direct the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to seriously consider the implementation of the recommendations made by the Audit Department in a phased and time-bound manner," the bench said.

The recommendations were given by the Audit Department in connection with the conduct of the 'Mrityunjaya Homam' at the Kandiyoor Devaswom.