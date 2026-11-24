ETV Bharat / state

Imphal-Silchar Flight Service Resumes After A Year, To Operate Twice A Week

Imphal: Flight services between Manipur's capital, Imphal and Silchar in Assam resumed on Tuesday after a gap of one year. Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh flagged off the inaugural flight at the Imphal International Airport.

The service, operated by Alliance Air under the Manipur government's Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme, will initially run twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said the resumption was a joint initiative of the central and state governments and would particularly benefit people travelling between Imphal and Jiribam district, which borders Assam.

In the absence of the flight service, passengers had to take longer and more expensive routes via Guwahati or Kolkata to reach Jiribam from Imphal, he said. The chief minister said the government would make efforts to increase the frequency of flights from twice to thrice a week.

Chief Secretary Rajeev Kumar Thakoor thanked the CM for approving the VGF and giving priority to the Barak Valley, which has close links with Manipur. He said the absence of air connectivity over the past year had caused hardship to people and expressed hope that Alliance Air would soon increase the frequency to three days a week.