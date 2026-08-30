Impersonation Case: Delhi Court Sentences Sukesh Chandrashekhar To Eight Years In Jail
The court observed that impersonating a Supreme Court judge constitutes a serious assault on the credibility of the judiciary and extends beyond the immediate victim.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 1:29 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi district court on Saturday sentenced conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to eight years of rigorous imprisonment for attempting to influence a Special Judge dealing with cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act by impersonating a Supreme Court judge.
Terming the incident an affront to the institution, Chief Judicial Magistrate Harshita Mishra observed that impersonating a Supreme Court judge is not merely a fraud against an individual and constitutes a serious assault on the institutional credibility of the judiciary. "The impact of such crimes extends far beyond the immediate victim of the fraud," she added.
While determining the sentence, the court took note of the fact that Chandrashekhar showed no remorse and, instead, questioned the complainant. "The accused attempted to delay the proceedings rather than seeking a lenient sentence," it noted.
Sukesh had been convicted under Sections 170 (for impersonating a public servant), 189 (threatening injury to a public servant), and 507 (for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
He was accused of gaining access to a constable's mobile phone while in judicial custody to contact the official landline number of the Special Judge presiding over a corruption case.
The Tis Hazari court had also directed that the role of the concerned constable, Manjeet, be re-examined and ordered an inquiry into how Chandrashekhar accessed his phone.
Chandrashekhar had initially identified himself as the secretary to a Supreme Court judge and later as the judge himself. He was accused of attempting to pressure the Special Judge into granting bail and influencing the judicial outcome.
The court remarked that this was not merely a case of mistaken identity or a random phone call, but a premeditated and calculated attempt to influence the judicial system. It further stated that impersonating a judge was an attempt to usurp the authority and credibility of the judicial institution.
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