ETV Bharat / state

Impersonation Case: Delhi Court Sentences Sukesh Chandrashekhar To Eight Years In Jail

New Delhi: A Delhi district court on Saturday sentenced conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to eight years of rigorous imprisonment for attempting to influence a Special Judge dealing with cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act by impersonating a Supreme Court judge.

Terming the incident an affront to the institution, Chief Judicial Magistrate Harshita Mishra observed that impersonating a Supreme Court judge is not merely a fraud against an individual and constitutes a serious assault on the institutional credibility of the judiciary. "The impact of such crimes extends far beyond the immediate victim of the fraud," she added.

While determining the sentence, the court took note of the fact that Chandrashekhar showed no remorse and, instead, questioned the complainant. "The accused attempted to delay the proceedings rather than seeking a lenient sentence," it noted.

Sukesh had been convicted under Sections 170 (for impersonating a public servant), 189 (threatening injury to a public servant), and 507 (for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.