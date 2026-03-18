LPG Crisis Hits Jaipur’s Sanganer Printing Industry, Units Near Shutdown
The shortage of LPG has disrupted operations in Sanganer’s dyeing and printing units, with more than half of the factories on the verge of closure.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
Jaipur: The ongoing LPG crisis across the country is now hitting not just households but also industries. It has not started pushing thousands of workers towards a livelihood crisis. The world-renowned Sanganer textile printing industry in Jaipur is among the worst affected.
The shortage of LPG has disrupted operations in Sanganer's dyeing and printing units, with more than half of the factories on the verge of closure due to irregular supply.
Hundreds of small and large printing and dyeing units in the Sanganer area depend on LPG for running furnaces, dyeing fabrics, and finishing processes. However, in recent weeks, the shortage and inconsistent supply of gas have brought production to a near standstill.
Industry trader Shreyansh Jain said that the lack of LPG has almost halted production. "Many units have been forced to shut temporarily, while several others are on the brink of complete closure," he said, adding that thousands of workers employed in these units are now facing a threat to their livelihoods.
Another factory owner, Deepa Khushalani, said that Sanganer typically produces lakhs of metres of printed fabric every day. However, due to the LPG shortage, output has dropped, with only around 2 lakh metres being printed currently.
She said that flat-belt printing machines cannot function without LPG, and cylinders are also important for drying fabrics. "With no gas supply, machines have come to a halt. If the issue is not resolved soon, it will not only hurt the local economy but also threaten Sanganer's traditional printing art," she said.
Khushalani added that the worst impact has been on workers, many of whom have been sent back home by factory owners due to halted operations.
"Earlier, the government had stopped the supply of commercial cylinders and later said it would resume. However, industries are still not receiving adequate supply. The shortage has crippled operations," traders said.
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