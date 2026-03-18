ETV Bharat / state

LPG Crisis Hits Jaipur’s Sanganer Printing Industry, Units Near Shutdown

Jaipur: The ongoing LPG crisis across the country is now hitting not just households but also industries. It has not started pushing thousands of workers towards a livelihood crisis. The world-renowned Sanganer textile printing industry in Jaipur is among the worst affected.

The shortage of LPG has disrupted operations in Sanganer's dyeing and printing units, with more than half of the factories on the verge of closure due to irregular supply.

Hundreds of small and large printing and dyeing units in the Sanganer area depend on LPG for running furnaces, dyeing fabrics, and finishing processes. However, in recent weeks, the shortage and inconsistent supply of gas have brought production to a near standstill.

Industry trader Shreyansh Jain said that the lack of LPG has almost halted production. "Many units have been forced to shut temporarily, while several others are on the brink of complete closure," he said, adding that thousands of workers employed in these units are now facing a threat to their livelihoods.