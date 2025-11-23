Scientist Explains Technology Used In Construction Of Ayodhya Ram Temple At IITF
The temple was constructed without iron and cement and with high-quality stones, said Yogendra Singh, scientist at National Institute of Rock Mechanics.
Published : November 23, 2025 at 4:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The hoisting of the saffron flag atop Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will mark the completion of the temple whose construction went through various phases.
Since the consecration of idol of Lord Ram at the shrine, over 55 million devotees have visited Ayodhya to witness the temple's grandeur and transcendental beauty. The technology used in construction of the temple that too without iron and cement has been explained in detail at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) here.
The National Institute of Rock Mechanics, in its stall at the fair, has showcased a model of the Ram Temple along with the stones used for its construction.
Yogendra Singh, a senior scientist at the National Institute of Rock Mechanics, explained that the temple's most significant feature is the 'immortality' of the stones used in it. "Stones, thousands of years old, have been used in the temple's construction. Neither iron nor cement was used in the temple, and construction was done using stone blocks," he said.
Singh said one of the rocks used to build the foundation of the Ram Temple is granite. Similarly, sandstone was used for external beautification. "It was brought from the Pindwara and Bansi mountains of Rajasthan," he said.
The white surface visible inside the Ram Temple is made of 'Grade One' fine-quality marble brought from Makrana in Rajasthan. "The idol of Lord Ram is also made of very fine-grade, high-quality, and high-strength granite," Singh said.
The question of how such a large structure stood without cement and iron lies in ancient Indian construction methods. The temple's structure was constructed by interlocking stones with each other. Singh explained that the stones were designed to naturally fit into each other and connect. "Copper clamps, not iron, were used to fix the stones in the grooving process," he explained.
To ensure the temple's longevity, special attention was paid to the lifespan of the boulders used. Singh stated that the granite used in the temple's foundation remains unaffected by weather.
"State-of-the-art technical standards were used to ensure the quality of each large stone block used in the temple's construction. Before using each block, it was ensured that it maintained its strength and durability. The most important test was to ensure that the large stone blocks did not have any internal cracks (micro-cracks) or defects, as replacing a block once it was in place is extremely difficult," Singh said.
He said core samples of rock were extracted and tested for uniaxial compression strength (UCS). Cracks within the blocks were tested using ultrasonic velocity and digital electronic instruments. The geology of each stone varies, so just as core samples were tested for granite, sonic velocity was also used for sandstone, the scientist explained.
