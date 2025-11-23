ETV Bharat / state

Scientist Explains Technology Used In Construction Of Ayodhya Ram Temple At IITF

The replica of Ayodhya Ram Temple on display at IITF ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The hoisting of the saffron flag atop Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will mark the completion of the temple whose construction went through various phases. Since the consecration of idol of Lord Ram at the shrine, over 55 million devotees have visited Ayodhya to witness the temple's grandeur and transcendental beauty. The technology used in construction of the temple that too without iron and cement has been explained in detail at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) here. The National Institute of Rock Mechanics, in its stall at the fair, has showcased a model of the Ram Temple along with the stones used for its construction. Yogendra Singh, a senior scientist at the National Institute of Rock Mechanics, explained that the temple's most significant feature is the 'immortality' of the stones used in it. "Stones, thousands of years old, have been used in the temple's construction. Neither iron nor cement was used in the temple, and construction was done using stone blocks," he said. The stall of National Institute of Rock Mechanics at IITF (ETV Bharat)