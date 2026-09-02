ETV Bharat / state

Immersion Of Ganesh Idols Under 6 Feet Height Mandatory In Artificial Ponds: BMC

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said that as per the high court's orders, it will be mandatory to immerse Lord Ganesh idols under six feet in height in artificial ponds during the upcoming festival. The 10-day Ganesh festival is set to begin on September 14.

In a release issued after a review meeting between civic officials, office-bearers of Ganesh mandals and idol makers at the BMC headquarters, the civic body said it has made necessary arrangements for the immersion of idols below six feet. As per the High Court's August 20, 2026 directions, its July 24, 2025 order will have to be followed until the final decision in the public interest litigation, the BMC said.

The civic body has made available 281 artificial immersion ponds, besides 44 beaches and jetties and 23 natural lakes, taking the total number of immersion sites to 348. The locations of the artificial ponds will also be made available to citizens through QR codes and Google Maps.

The BMC will deploy 1,132 lifeguards, 85 ambulances, 34 cranes and 10 motor boats, besides 498 'nirmalya' (remnants of flowers, garlands) collection bins, 326 nirmalya dumpers and 6,052 floodlights and searchlights at the immersion sites, officials said.

Preparations have also been undertaken along the routes of idol arrival and immersion with 4,279 potholes and 171 drain covers repaired on 506 roads. Obstructing cables have been removed at 281 locations and tree pruning carried out at 515 spots, the civic body said. To promote an eco-friendly Ganesh festival, the BMC has provided 858 tonnes of shadu clay and 25,400 litres of eco-friendly paint free of cost to idol makers.