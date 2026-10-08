ETV Bharat / state

IMFL Worth More Than Rs 12 Lakh Seized In Gujarat's Dahod, One Arrested

One person was arrested in this connection. Sources said, based on information received by the Dahod Local Crime Branch team, vehicles were being checked near the Khangela checkpost. Meanwhile, when police intercepted a truck with Himachal Pradesh, its driver and cleaner stopped the truck and tried to flee. However, police apprehended one of the accused.

During search, a total of 37,632 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor were found in 1,459 liquor cases in the truck. While the liquor is valued at approximately Rs 12,06,840, the truck used for smuggling it is valued at approximately Rs 20 lakh. Three mobile phones, Indian currency notes, and other valuables were found. The total value of the seized assets is Rs 1,40,25,800.

Dahod Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagdish Bhandari said, "During vehicle checking at the Khangela checkpost, a truck was stopped and checked. After a large quantity of Indian-made foreign liquor was found in a truck, police seized the vehicle and seized goods worth over Rs 1.40 crore. A suspect has been arrested and further investigation into the matter is on."

Police have registered a case under the Prohibition Act and are investigating where the liquor was sourced from, where it was intended to be delivered, and who else is involved in the smuggling racket.