ETV Bharat / state

IMD Sounds Heavy Snowfall Alert In Jammu Kashmir, Warns Of 'Traffic Disruptions'

Srinagar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir from January 22 to 28 that could lead to disruption in road and air traffic during this week.

The forecast comes as good news for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, as the region has been reeling under a dry spell and subzero temperatures since the onset of the winter months.

The weathermen said there was a possibility of two Western Disturbances in quick succession, most likely affecting Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas during January 22 and 28, which may cause widespread light to moderate rain and snowfall at a few places.

The Meteorological Department said that the system, during January 22-24, with peak activity on January 23, most likely caused heavy rain and snowfall over the Pir Panjal Range, including the Chenab Valley of the Jammu Division and the middle and higher reaches of South Kashmir in Anantnag, Pahalgam, Kulgam, Shopian, Pir Ki Gali, Gulmarg, the Sonamarg-Zojila axis, Bandipora-Razdan Pass, Kupwara-Sadhna Pass, Doda, Udhampur, Reasi, Kishtwar and Ramban.