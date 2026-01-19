IMD Sounds Heavy Snowfall Alert In Jammu Kashmir, Warns Of 'Traffic Disruptions'
Two Western Disturbances in quick succession will be active in Jammu and Kashmir from January 22 and 28.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : January 19, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Srinagar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir from January 22 to 28 that could lead to disruption in road and air traffic during this week.
The forecast comes as good news for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, as the region has been reeling under a dry spell and subzero temperatures since the onset of the winter months.
The weathermen said there was a possibility of two Western Disturbances in quick succession, most likely affecting Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas during January 22 and 28, which may cause widespread light to moderate rain and snowfall at a few places.
The Meteorological Department said that the system, during January 22-24, with peak activity on January 23, most likely caused heavy rain and snowfall over the Pir Panjal Range, including the Chenab Valley of the Jammu Division and the middle and higher reaches of South Kashmir in Anantnag, Pahalgam, Kulgam, Shopian, Pir Ki Gali, Gulmarg, the Sonamarg-Zojila axis, Bandipora-Razdan Pass, Kupwara-Sadhna Pass, Doda, Udhampur, Reasi, Kishtwar and Ramban.
The system, during January 26-28, with peak activity on January 27, most likely will cause moderate to heavy rain and snowfall over the Pir Panjal Range, including the Chenab Valley of the Jammu Division and the middle and higher reaches of South Kashmir.
The Met Office has forecast that the change in weather may lead to disruption of surface and air transport, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and other major roads of the middle and higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir.
The IMD has advised that travellers, tourists and transporters are advised to plan accordingly in view of inclement weather. People in snowbound areas have been asked to avoid venturing into sloppy and avalanche-prone areas due to the risk of landslides, mudslides at vulnerable places and gusty winds which may have a speed between 40 and 60 kmph.
