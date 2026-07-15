IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rain In Puri As LoPAR Intensifies Ahead Of Rath Yatra
The IMD expects intensified monsoon activity across Odisha, with rough sea conditions and widespread heavy rainfall forecast over the next two days, writes Minati Singha.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain is likely to lash Puri during the much-awaited Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a Red Warning for Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts under the influence of a low-pressure area formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the north Odisha-West Bengal coast.
Millions of devotees are expected to gather in Puri for the annual chariot pulling festival, during which the sibling deities will travel nearly three kilometres on their massive chariots along the Badadanda to the Gundicha Temple.
According to Manorama Mohanty, Director of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, the low-pressure area formed at 5.30 AM on Wednesday under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the North Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Bangladesh. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height, and is likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal over the next 48 hours.
“The prevailing synoptic conditions are highly favourable for widespread rainfall over Odisha. Heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy spells, is likely over several districts, particularly Puri and Jagatsinghpur,” Mohanty said in a special weather bulletin issued on Wednesday.
The IMD said the monsoon trough currently passes through Jammu, Dehradun, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Patna, Bankura and the centre of the low-pressure area before extending southeastwards into the east-central Bay of Bengal, further strengthening monsoon activity over the state.
The impact of the system has already begun, with Odisha recording an average rainfall of 16.7 mm during the last 24 hours, about 40 per cent above the normal rainfall of 11.9 mm.
Among the stations, Puri recorded the highest rainfall at 143.8 mm, followed by Derabishi in Kendrapara (135 mm), Pattamundai (129 mm), Chandua in Mayurbhanj (107 mm), Bhadrak (102.2 mm), Betanati (101 mm), Remuna (87 mm), Khaira (87 mm), Shamakhunta (85 mm), Satyabadi (85 mm), Hatadihi (80.1 mm), Bahanga (80 mm) and Nimapara (78.8 mm).
District-wise rainfall data showed large excess rainfall across several coastal districts, with Puri recording 439 per cent above normal, followed by Jajpur (400 per cent), Kendrapara (385 per cent), Bhadrak (319 per cent), Mayurbhanj (280 per cent) and Balasore (273 per cent).
Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Khurda, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh and Kandhamal districts.
The weather office has advised people to avoid waterlogged areas, follow traffic advisories, and stay away from vulnerable structures during the period of heavy rainfall.
The IMD also warned that sea conditions would remain rough to very rough along and off the Odisha coast from July 15 to July 17. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period, while all ports in the state have been instructed to hoist Local Cautionary Signal No. III (LC-3).
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