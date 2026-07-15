ETV Bharat / state

IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rain In Puri As LoPAR Intensifies Ahead Of Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain is likely to lash Puri during the much-awaited Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a Red Warning for Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts under the influence of a low-pressure area formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the north Odisha-West Bengal coast.

Millions of devotees are expected to gather in Puri for the annual chariot pulling festival, during which the sibling deities will travel nearly three kilometres on their massive chariots along the Badadanda to the Gundicha Temple.

According to Manorama Mohanty, Director of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, the low-pressure area formed at 5.30 AM on Wednesday under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the North Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Bangladesh. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height, and is likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal over the next 48 hours.

“The prevailing synoptic conditions are highly favourable for widespread rainfall over Odisha. Heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy spells, is likely over several districts, particularly Puri and Jagatsinghpur,” Mohanty said in a special weather bulletin issued on Wednesday.

The IMD said the monsoon trough currently passes through Jammu, Dehradun, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Patna, Bankura and the centre of the low-pressure area before extending southeastwards into the east-central Bay of Bengal, further strengthening monsoon activity over the state.

The impact of the system has already begun, with Odisha recording an average rainfall of 16.7 mm during the last 24 hours, about 40 per cent above the normal rainfall of 11.9 mm.