ETV Bharat / state

IMD Forecasts Scorching Sun In Delhi Today, Rain From March 27-29

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) will experience scorching sun on Wednesday, though there will be light clouds. However, A rain alert has been issued for March 26, 27 and 29.

IMD said the maximum daytime temperature recorded on Tuesday by the Safdarjung observatory was 31.7 degrees Celsius — 0.2 degrees Celsius above normal, and the minimum temperature stood at 16.6 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees below normal. Humidity levels in the area ranged between 38% and 96%.

"The Delhi-NCR is expected to experience a partly cloudy sky, with the maximum temperature estimated to hover around 33 to 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to be recorded close to 17 degrees Celsius," the IMD bulletin said.

Minimum temperatures across other stations showed slight departures from normal levels. Palam recorded 16.8 degrees Celsius, 0.1 notch above normal, while Lodi Road logged 15.7 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notch above normal. At the Ridge station, the minimum temperature stood at 16.8 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees below normal, whereas Ayanagar recorded 15.7 degrees Celsius, 2.1 degrees below normal.