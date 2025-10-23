ETV Bharat / state

IMD Forecasts New Low Pressure Over Bay Of Bengal On October 24

Chennai: The weather office has forecast the likely formation of a fresh low pressure area over southeast and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal on October 24. An upper air cyclonic circulation extending upto middle tropospheric levels lies over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea.

Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over southeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal on October 24, the India Meteorological Department said.

The system is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during subsequent 24 hours, it said. Meanwhile, the depression over Southeast Arabian Sea off Tamil Nadu coast weakened and it was likely to move nearly north-northeastwards across southeast Arabian Sea towards east central Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours.