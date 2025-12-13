IMA Passing Out Parade In Dehradun Begins, CoAS General Upendra Dwivedi Reviewing Officer
Among the 525 new officers who are set to join the Army, there are 34 foreign cadets from 14 countries.
Dehradun: The historic Passing Out Parade at the Indian Military Academy's (IMA) Chetwode Drill Square in Dehradun is currently underway.
All cadets won the hearts with their spectacular parade as they took their final steps together. After the ceremony, 491 newly commissioned Indian officers and 34 foreign cadets, will join the Indian Army following a prolonged period of hard work, discipline and rigorous training. This is the most glorious moment for these young men, who have proven themselves at every test of physical, mental, and leadership abilities during their training at the academy.
This time, a total of 525 commissioned officers, including 491 Indian cadets and 34 foreign cadets from 14 friendly countries, are graduating from the academy. Like every year, this batch too is leaving the academy, creating history with a pledge to serve the nation.
Chief Guest, Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, is present at the ceremony to inspect the parade and accept salute from the cadets.
During the 'Final Step', the cadets will look back at the academy for the last time before stepping ahead into their new roles as commissioned officers, said an official.
In view of the Passing Out Parade, security arrangements have been tightened in and around the academy. While Army personnel have been deployed inside the academy premises, a large contingent of police force has been deployed outside. Security agencies are on high alert, the official added.
Meanwhile, traffic diversions have been brought in place in the wake of the parade. One such diversion has been implemented on the road leading to the academy from Premnagar as a large number of people have come to witness the Passing Out Parade. The administration has already designated alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.
