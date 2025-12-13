ETV Bharat / state

IMA Passing Out Parade In Dehradun Begins, CoAS General Upendra Dwivedi Reviewing Officer

Dehradun: The historic Passing Out Parade at the Indian Military Academy's (IMA) Chetwode Drill Square in Dehradun is currently underway.

All cadets won the hearts with their spectacular parade as they took their final steps together. After the ceremony, 491 newly commissioned Indian officers and 34 foreign cadets, will join the Indian Army following a prolonged period of hard work, discipline and rigorous training. This is the most glorious moment for these young men, who have proven themselves at every test of physical, mental, and leadership abilities during their training at the academy.

This time, a total of 525 commissioned officers, including 491 Indian cadets and 34 foreign cadets from 14 friendly countries, are graduating from the academy. Like every year, this batch too is leaving the academy, creating history with a pledge to serve the nation.