IMA Gears Up For 158th Passing Out Parade; Rain Fails To Dampen Cadets' Spirit
The rehearsal extended a glimpse of the grand ceremony scheduled for June 13, where hundreds of officer cadets will formally graduate from the academy
Published : June 12, 2026 at 3:51 AM IST
Dehradun: Preparations for the 158th Passing Out Parade (POP) at the Indian Military Academy have entered the final stage, with cadets displaying exemplary discipline and determination during the Commandant's Parade held on Thursday, June 11.
The rehearsal extended a glimpse of the grand ceremony scheduled for June 13, where hundreds of officer cadets will formally graduate from the academy. Despite challenging weather conditions and intermittent rain, the cadets maintained flawless coordination, precision and enthusiasm throughout the parade.
The parade was reviewed by Lieutenant General Nagendra Singh, who addressed the future military officers and reminded them of the responsibilities that come with wearing the uniform. He said the honour, traditions and reputation of the Indian Army would now rest on the shoulders of these young officers. He stressed that an officer's identity is defined not only by the uniform but also by character, leadership, commitment and responsibility toward the soldiers under their command.
The Commandant also urged cadets to recognise that their decisions as officers would impact not only their own careers but also the lives of the soldiers they lead and their families.
Alongside Indian cadets, officer cadets from friendly foreign nations also participated in the parade. As the academy's famous marching tune, "Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja," echoed across the Drill Square.
This year's Passing Out Parade is considered historic for another reason. For the first time, nine women cadets trained at the academy will march alongside their male counterparts during the graduation ceremony. After completing a year of rigorous military training, the women cadets took part in the final rehearsal.
Droupadi Murmu will attend the Passing Out Parade as the chief guest. She is scheduled to arrive in Dehradun on Friday evening. A total of 515 officer cadets will pass out during the ceremony, including 481 Indian cadets and 34 foreign cadets from 16 friendly countries. Upon completion of their training, they will join the Indian Army and the armed forces of their respective nations as commissioned officers.
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