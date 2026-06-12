ETV Bharat / state

IMA Gears Up For 158th Passing Out Parade; Rain Fails To Dampen Cadets' Spirit

Dehradun: Preparations for the 158th Passing Out Parade (POP) at the Indian Military Academy have entered the final stage, with cadets displaying exemplary discipline and determination during the Commandant's Parade held on Thursday, June 11.

The rehearsal extended a glimpse of the grand ceremony scheduled for June 13, where hundreds of officer cadets will formally graduate from the academy. Despite challenging weather conditions and intermittent rain, the cadets maintained flawless coordination, precision and enthusiasm throughout the parade.

The parade was reviewed by Lieutenant General Nagendra Singh, who addressed the future military officers and reminded them of the responsibilities that come with wearing the uniform. He said the honour, traditions and reputation of the Indian Army would now rest on the shoulders of these young officers. He stressed that an officer's identity is defined not only by the uniform but also by character, leadership, commitment and responsibility toward the soldiers under their command.

The Commandant also urged cadets to recognise that their decisions as officers would impact not only their own careers but also the lives of the soldiers they lead and their families.