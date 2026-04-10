ETV Bharat / state

Iltija Mufti Says Slain Ganderbal Youth Killed In Encounter Was PDP Worker, Seeks Return Of Body

Ganderbal: People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti on Friday said a civilian killed in a recent encounter in Ganderbal was a local and a worker of her party.

She questioned claims about the deceased's identity and demanded the return of his body to the family. After meeting the family of the slain youth, identified as Rashid Mughal, Mufti told reporters that he was a resident of Ganderbal and associated with the PDP. “How did he become a foreign militant after he was killed in the encounter?” she said, raising questions over the Army's version of the encounter.



Mufti displayed what she claimed was the domicile certificate of the deceased and urged that responsibility be fixed if any wrongdoing is established. She demanded that the body of Mughal be handed over to his family and said those found guilty should face action.