Iltija Mufti Says Slain Ganderbal Youth Killed In Encounter Was PDP Worker, Seeks Return Of Body
Mufti said Kashmir is the only state where an innocent is killed, and then an excuse is given that he was militant, reports Firdous Ahmad.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 9:28 PM IST
Ganderbal: People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti on Friday said a civilian killed in a recent encounter in Ganderbal was a local and a worker of her party.
She questioned claims about the deceased's identity and demanded the return of his body to the family. After meeting the family of the slain youth, identified as Rashid Mughal, Mufti told reporters that he was a resident of Ganderbal and associated with the PDP. “How did he become a foreign militant after he was killed in the encounter?” she said, raising questions over the Army's version of the encounter.
Mufti displayed what she claimed was the domicile certificate of the deceased and urged that responsibility be fixed if any wrongdoing is established. She demanded that the body of Mughal be handed over to his family and said those found guilty should face action.
The Army had said in a statement after the encounter, without revealing the identity of the deceased, that a militant was killed after suspicious movement was observed in the Arhama area of Ganderbal. Mufti alleged, “Kashmir is the only state in India where an innocent is killed, and then an excuse is given that he was a militant.”
The PDP leader said she had sought a time-bound probe into the incident and thanked Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for ordering an inquiry. She further expressed appreciation for the support extended by Jammu and Kashmir Police to the family. Mufti was accompanied by senior PDP Leaders from Ganderbal Bashir Ahmad Mir, Syed Jamat Ali Shaheen, Kaiser Sultan, and other party activists.
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