'Illogical And Preposterous': Jammu Kashmir High Court Says 'Void Ab Initio' Doesn't Save Accused In Roshni Act

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ruled that criminal prosecutions arising from the implementation of the now-scrapped Roshni Act can continue, holding that the law being declared unconstitutional does not protect public servants or beneficiaries from corruption charges.

In a 68-page judgment, Justice Sanjay Dhar dismissed a batch of 11 petitions seeking quashing of CBI cases linked to alleged illegal land vesting under the Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001, commonly known as the Roshni Act.

"The declaration of the Roshni Act as void ab initio by the Division Bench of this Court, in the case of Professor SK Bhalla (supra), would not render the prosecution against the petitioners unsustainable in law. In this view of the matter, the individual petitions filed by the petitioners are required to be considered on their own merits," the court said.

The petitions were filed by former public servants and private beneficiaries including Mushtaq Ahmad Bakshi, Mohammad Hussain Mir, Iftikhar Ul Hassnain Bari, Sheikh Ejaz Iqbal, Sheikh Mehboob Iqbal, Mushtaq Ahmed Malik, Mohammad Akram Khan, Bashrat Ahmad Dhar, Altaf Hussain Khan and Mohammad Showkat Chowdhary and others.

The respondents included the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The cases arise from alleged acts and omissions in the implementation of the Roshni Act, which was struck down in October 2020 by a division bench of the High Court in the landmark Professor SK Bhalla versus State of J&K judgment. That verdict had termed the law unconstitutional and "void ab initio," meaning it was invalid from its inception.

Before Justice Dhar, the petitioners argued that since the Roshni Act was deemed never to have existed in law, no prosecution could survive for alleged violations committed under it. They also contended that there was no loss to the state exchequer as land vested under the Act was being retrieved following the 2020 judgment.

The court rejected the argument, drawing a sharp distinction between the Roshni Act and corruption law.

"...the petitioners are being prosecuted not for an offence defined under the Roshni Act, which has been declared unconstitutional, but they are being prosecuted for an offence defined under the Prevention of Corruption Act, which is certainly in existence," Justice Dhar observed.