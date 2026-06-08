Illegal Weapon Smuggling Racket Busted, Four Including Afghan National Held In Punjab's Amritsar
The accused were in contact with a foreign-based smuggler who facilitated the supply of illegal arms consignments to them, sad
Published : June 8, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
Amritsar: Punjab Police on Monday busted a module involved in hawala trade and smuggling of illegal weapons in a major operation.
Four persons including an Afghan national were arrested and three ultra-modern pistols and other important evidence were seized from them. Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the accused are Manjit Singh, resident of Fatehabad (Tarn Taran), Shamsher Singh, resident of Fatehabad, Gurlal Singh alias Raja of Rajatal and Afghan national Esmailkhel Tawhid.
He said, a case was registered against Manjit Singh at Sultanwind police station in Amritsar under the Air Firing and Arms Act. Bhullar said based on initial intelligence inputs, different teams were formed under the leadership of ACP Central. "During the action taken by the teams, all the four accused were arrested and weapons and other evidence were recovered," he said.
Preliminary investigation has revealed the accused were in contact with a foreign-based smuggler who facilitated the supply of illegal arms consignments to them. The recovered weapons were intended to be further delivered to criminal elements.
Taking stringent action against crime, Commissionerate Police Amritsar has busted a cross-border illegal arms smuggling and hawala network.— Commissionerate Police Amritsar (@cpamritsar) June 8, 2026
In this connection, four accused persons, namely Mangjit Singh, Shamsher Singh, Gurlal Singh, and Esmailkhel Tawhid, have been arrested.… pic.twitter.com/rKrDFG1emo
Bhullar said, "During investigation, it came to light that some of the recovered weapons are likely to have been manufactured in Pakistan. The consignment of illegal weapons were dropped in the border area through drones and it was later to be forwarded through local contacts. The police also revealed that some youth residing in the border areas are involved in such activities."
The Commissioner said, Tawhid was into dry fruit business in Pune, Maharashtra. "The police suspect that a hawala network was being run under the guise of the dry fruit business. During interrogation of Ismail Khel, information has been received about his contacts in many other states and foreign countries. Police teams have been sent to other states so that the entire network can be exposed," he said.
Bhullar said a thorough investigation is being carried out into the possible foreign connections of the accused, hawala transactions and the supply chain of weapons and more revelations are likely to be made in the coming days.
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