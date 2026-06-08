ETV Bharat / state

Illegal Weapon Smuggling Racket Busted, Four Including Afghan National Held In Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar: Punjab Police on Monday busted a module involved in hawala trade and smuggling of illegal weapons in a major operation.

Four persons including an Afghan national were arrested and three ultra-modern pistols and other important evidence were seized from them. Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the accused are Manjit Singh, resident of Fatehabad (Tarn Taran), Shamsher Singh, resident of Fatehabad, Gurlal Singh alias Raja of Rajatal and Afghan national Esmailkhel Tawhid.

He said, a case was registered against Manjit Singh at Sultanwind police station in Amritsar under the Air Firing and Arms Act. Bhullar said based on initial intelligence inputs, different teams were formed under the leadership of ACP Central. "During the action taken by the teams, all the four accused were arrested and weapons and other evidence were recovered," he said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the accused were in contact with a foreign-based smuggler who facilitated the supply of illegal arms consignments to them. The recovered weapons were intended to be further delivered to criminal elements.