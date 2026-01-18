ETV Bharat / state

Illegal Weapon Manufacturing Factory Busted In Rajasthan, 3 Held

Tonk: In a major crackdown, Rajasthan Police busted an illegal arms manufacturing factory in Tonk district on Friday, arresting three persons, police said.

The Tonk District Special Team (DST) seized a large quantity of gunpowder, potash and weapon manufacturing parts from Tonk and Deoli during the operation. Tonk Police are currently interrogating the accused in connection with the supply of gunpowder and sale of illegal weapons.

Tonk DSP Mrityunjay Mishra said three persons were from across three locations and a total sum of Rs 3,03,050 was recovered from them.

DST in-charge Omprakash Chaudhary said initially, the accused claimed they were making these weapons for hunting animals, but it cannot be ruled out that people with criminal tendencies might buy these weapons and use it in crimes. The accused and the seized weapons have been handed over to the concerned police station, Chaudhary added.

"On Friday, raids were conducted in three locations, two in Tonk Kotwali and one in Deoli police station areas, during which an illegal arms manufacturing factory was busted.