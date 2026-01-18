Illegal Weapon Manufacturing Factory Busted In Rajasthan, 3 Held
Tonk Police said the accused told they were manufacturing weapons for hunting animals but these could have also been bought by criminals.
Published : January 18, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
Tonk: In a major crackdown, Rajasthan Police busted an illegal arms manufacturing factory in Tonk district on Friday, arresting three persons, police said.
The Tonk District Special Team (DST) seized a large quantity of gunpowder, potash and weapon manufacturing parts from Tonk and Deoli during the operation. Tonk Police are currently interrogating the accused in connection with the supply of gunpowder and sale of illegal weapons.
Tonk DSP Mrityunjay Mishra said three persons were from across three locations and a total sum of Rs 3,03,050 was recovered from them.
DST in-charge Omprakash Chaudhary said initially, the accused claimed they were making these weapons for hunting animals, but it cannot be ruled out that people with criminal tendencies might buy these weapons and use it in crimes. The accused and the seized weapons have been handed over to the concerned police station, Chaudhary added.
"On Friday, raids were conducted in three locations, two in Tonk Kotwali and one in Deoli police station areas, during which an illegal arms manufacturing factory was busted.
In Tonk, six swords and a large quantity of illegal weapon parts were seized from the two spots. Among the seizure included around 2.5 kg of 400 pellets used in guns, 32 kg of gunpowder, 32 kg of potash, 55 kg of saltpeter for making gunpowder, 44 kg of white gunpowder, 200 pieces of Cordex wire, one air gun, 138 P-caps, and 71 gun caps.
In Deoli, 26 gun triggers, 35 gun plates, 163 gun sights, 840 gun caps, approximately 21 kg of gunpowder, and 21 gun springs along with two single-barrel guns, one double-barrel gun, six swords, and cash amounting to Rs 3,03,050 were seized.
The accused have been identified as Mohammad Atiq (65), resident of Mohalla Shorgaran in Kotwali police station area, Raju Lohar (57), a resident of Patwa Bazaar and Naaz Mohammad, police said.
Earlier on December 31, the Tonk DST arrested two persons and seized 150 kg of ammonium nitrate, 200 cartridges and six bundles of safety fuse wire from their car. The accused were allegedly transporting the explosive material from Bundi to Tonk when DST apprehended them.
