ETV Bharat / state

Illegal Warehouse Busted In UP's Bahraich, 8,000 Codeine Cough Syrup Bottles Seized

Bahraich: More than 8,000 bottles of regulated codeine-based cough syrup were seized from an illegal warehouse here, and a drug trader was arrested under the NDPS Act, officials said on Thursday. District Drug Inspector Vinay Krishn said the recovery was made during a joint raid conducted on Wednesday by the Drug Department and police teams from the Dargah Sharif and Rupaideha police areas.

Acting on a tip-off, the team raided an illegal warehouse in Parsaura village under the Dargah Sharif police station limits, where the cough syrup bottles were found stored in cartons, he said. The accused, Ajay Kumar Yadav, was booked under Section 8/21 of the NDPS Act, arrested and sent to jail, the officer said.

According to the drug inspector, Yadav held a licence to sell medicines at a different address, but had no valid licence for the warehouse where the regulated codeine-based cough syrup was allegedly being stored. Krishn said the district administration was continuing its drive against the illegal trade in narcotic and regulated medicines.