IOCL Pipeline Breached For Theft Bid In Rajasthan's Tonk, Probe On
The issue came to fore after IOCL officials detected an abnormal pressure drop and uncovered a 40-feet underground pipeline connected to the crude oil network.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Tonk: Police have launched a probe after some unidentified miscreants breached the high-security underground pipeline of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) at Ladi village under Pachewar police station in Rajasthan's Tonk district.
The issue came to fore after IOCL officials detected an abnormal pressure drop and uncovered a 40-feet underground pipeline connected to the crude oil network. Engineers from IOCL went to inspect Ladi village in Malpura subdivision on Thursday after detecting an abnormal pressure drop in the crude oil pipeline. During the inspection, they discovered an illegal pipeline connected to the main IOCL pipeline.
According to officials, the company first noticed low pressure in the pipeline on June 1, following which a team of experts began inspecting the entire stretch of the crude oil pipeline to locate the source of the problem.
A 40-feet-long illegal pipeline was found laid underground through agricultural land and connected to the IOCL pipeline to allegedly siphon off crude oil.
Senior officials from IOCL along with Malpura ASP and DSP, inspected the spot. The owner of the farm through which the pipeline was summoned and questioned but he feigned ignorance, said police.
Police and IOCL officials are conducting technical investigation to determine when and how the pipeline was breached and how many people were involved in the theft bid.
Malpura DSP Ashish Prajapat said the IOCL main pipeline passing through the Pachewar police station area is protected and monitored using state-of-the-art technology.
"On June 1, IOCL's control room and engineers received a signal from technical systems indicating a sudden drop in oil pressure in Pachewar area. Fearing a technical fault or leak, a special team of company engineers began a thorough inspection of the entire area. Following this, on Thursday, the company's engineering team inspected the pipeline. During investigation, they discovered signs of soil excavation in a field", he said.
Prajapat said the engineers became suspicious and conducted excavations. "Investigation revealed an illegal valve in the pipeline. A 40-feet-long pipeline was also found to be used for the oil theft bid. The company engineers were shocked by this and subsequently informed the police. Currently, police and Indian Oil Corporation officials are jointly working on various technical and investigative aspects. Suspects are being identified based on the materials used in the crime and the design of the valve," he said.
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