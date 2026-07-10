ETV Bharat / state

IOCL Pipeline Breached For Theft Bid In Rajasthan's Tonk, Probe On

Police personnel and IOCL officials at the spot where the breach was discovered ( ETV Bharat )

Tonk: Police have launched a probe after some unidentified miscreants breached the high-security underground pipeline of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) at Ladi village under Pachewar police station in Rajasthan's Tonk district.

The issue came to fore after IOCL officials detected an abnormal pressure drop and uncovered a 40-feet underground pipeline connected to the crude oil network. Engineers from IOCL went to inspect Ladi village in Malpura subdivision on Thursday after detecting an abnormal pressure drop in the crude oil pipeline. During the inspection, they discovered an illegal pipeline connected to the main IOCL pipeline.

According to officials, the company first noticed low pressure in the pipeline on June 1, following which a team of experts began inspecting the entire stretch of the crude oil pipeline to locate the source of the problem.

A 40-feet-long illegal pipeline was found laid underground through agricultural land and connected to the IOCL pipeline to allegedly siphon off crude oil.

Senior officials from IOCL along with Malpura ASP and DSP, inspected the spot. The owner of the farm through which the pipeline was summoned and questioned but he feigned ignorance, said police.