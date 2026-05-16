ETV Bharat / state

Illegal Stay: Nine Foreigners Deported, Seven Identified For Overstaying, Say Goa Officials

Panaji: Nine foreign nationals have been deported, while seven more were identified for overstaying in Goa after their visas expired, officials said. According to the Goa police, the nine foreigners were deported this month, including five from Uganda, three Russians and a Nigerian.

Proposals to blacklist them under appropriate categories have also been initiated, they said. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office said seven nationals have been booked for overstaying following a drive held across the North Goa coastal belt.