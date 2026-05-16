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Illegal Stay: Nine Foreigners Deported, Seven Identified For Overstaying, Say Goa Officials

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office said seven nationals have been booked for overstaying following a drive held across the North Goa coastal belt.

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By PTI

Published : May 16, 2026 at 8:44 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Panaji: Nine foreign nationals have been deported, while seven more were identified for overstaying in Goa after their visas expired, officials said. According to the Goa police, the nine foreigners were deported this month, including five from Uganda, three Russians and a Nigerian.

Proposals to blacklist them under appropriate categories have also been initiated, they said. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office said seven nationals have been booked for overstaying following a drive held across the North Goa coastal belt.

The seven include five Russians and one each from Ukraine and South Africa. Necessary legal action has been initiated against them, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) said in a release. In 2025, FRRO Goa deported 120 overstaying foreign nationals, including 29 from Bangladesh, the release added.

Also Read:

  1. NCB Gets 2 Days' Transit Remand From Delhi Court To Take Drug Trafficker To Mumbai
  2. Tamil Nadu Deports 33 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants, Sent To West Bengal By Train

TAGGED:

FOREIGNERS DEPORTED FROM GOA
FOREIGNERS REGIONAL REGISTRATION
GOA ILLEGAL STAY DEPORTATION

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