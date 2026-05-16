Illegal Stay: Nine Foreigners Deported, Seven Identified For Overstaying, Say Goa Officials
The Foreigners Regional Registration Office said seven nationals have been booked for overstaying following a drive held across the North Goa coastal belt.
By PTI
Published : May 16, 2026 at 8:44 AM IST
Panaji: Nine foreign nationals have been deported, while seven more were identified for overstaying in Goa after their visas expired, officials said. According to the Goa police, the nine foreigners were deported this month, including five from Uganda, three Russians and a Nigerian.
Proposals to blacklist them under appropriate categories have also been initiated, they said. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office said seven nationals have been booked for overstaying following a drive held across the North Goa coastal belt.
The seven include five Russians and one each from Ukraine and South Africa. Necessary legal action has been initiated against them, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) said in a release. In 2025, FRRO Goa deported 120 overstaying foreign nationals, including 29 from Bangladesh, the release added.
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