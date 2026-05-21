ETV Bharat / state

Illegal Sex Determination Racket Busted At Gurugram Hospital

Gurugram: Acting on the instructions of Haryana Health Minister Aarti Rao and Chief Secretary Dr Sumita Mishra, the health department busted an alleged illegal sex determination operation at Aayu Hospital on Khandsa Road here, officials said on Thursday.

During the operation, a radiologist of the hospital was allegedly caught red-handed, and the ultrasound machine was sealed. An FIR was registered against the radiologist at Sector 37 police station, they said.

According to an official statement, a team constituted by the Civil Surgeon, Gurugram, comprising Dr Suresh Kumar (Drugs Control Officer, Gurugram-II), Dr Devendra Kumar Solanki (PC & PNDT Nodal Officer, Gurugram), and Dr Harish Kumar (Medical Officer & MTP Nodal Officer, Gurugram), raided Aayu Hospital on Wednesday based on a confidential complaint.