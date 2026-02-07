Illegal Poppy Plantation Spread Across 83 Acres Destroyed In Manipur
Joint teams of security personnel destroyed illegal poppy cultivation in many parts of Manipur and seized drugs in a separate operation.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 10:56 AM IST
Imphal: In a major operation against drugs, illegal poppy cultivation spread across 83 acres of land was destroyed by a joint team of security forces and Forest Department officials in several parts of Manipur on Friday.
The joint team, accompanied by an Executive Magistrate, destroyed the illegal poppy plantation on 3 acres of land at Lakhamai hills that falls under Phaibung Police Station in Senapati district. Three huts found at the plantation sites were also burnt and destroyed.
In another such operation, 80 acres of illegal poppy plantation were destroyed at the Sihai hill range in Ukhrul district. Ten huts found at the plantation sites were burnt and destroyed.
The latest action is part of a major operation against illegal poppy cultivation in the northeastern state that began early last month. On January 9, acting on an intelligence input on illicit narcotics cultivation, Assam Rifles launched a joint operation with CRPF and Manipur Police in the general area of Ngatan Hill Range in Kangpokpi district, Manipur.
In that operation, the team detected and destroyed 40 acres of poppy cultivation and 11 makeshift huts used for processing and narcotics storage.
Additionally, in another anti-narcotics operation, a combined team of security forces and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials arrested two drug smugglers on January 7 from the area between Maukot village and Singngat in Churachandpur district. The arrested persons were identified as Hangkhankap and Khupjamal. Authorities seized 4.3 kilograms of heroin powder contained in 320 soap cases, along with one four-wheeler and one two-wheeler.
In separate operations, the security forces arrested an active PREPAK cadre, Sapam Barlin Singh alias Nongthang (22), of Imphal West district, from Porompat Ayangpalli Road in Imphal East district on Friday.
The security forces also intercepted a four-wheeler at Lilong Alia Lamkhai Thoubal district and arrested its occupant, one Md. Abbas Ahmed (42) and recovered 1.543 kgs of brown sugar from him.
Read More
Kuki Zo MLAs Threatened To Face Consequences For Supporting Govt Formation In Manipur
New Manipur CM, A 5th Dan Taekwondo, Compares Politics With Martial Arts, Sets 'Peace' Goals After Swearing-In