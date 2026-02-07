ETV Bharat / state

Illegal Poppy Plantation Spread Across 83 Acres Destroyed In Manipur

A hut near an illegal poppy farm set on fire by a joint team (not seen in the photo) of security personnel and forest department on Friday. ( ANI )

Imphal: In a major operation against drugs, illegal poppy cultivation spread across 83 acres of land was destroyed by a joint team of security forces and Forest Department officials in several parts of Manipur on Friday.

The joint team, accompanied by an Executive Magistrate, destroyed the illegal poppy plantation on 3 acres of land at Lakhamai hills that falls under Phaibung Police Station in Senapati district. Three huts found at the plantation sites were also burnt and destroyed.

In another such operation, 80 acres of illegal poppy plantation were destroyed at the Sihai hill range in Ukhrul district. Ten huts found at the plantation sites were burnt and destroyed.

The latest action is part of a major operation against illegal poppy cultivation in the northeastern state that began early last month. On January 9, acting on an intelligence input on illicit narcotics cultivation, Assam Rifles launched a joint operation with CRPF and Manipur Police in the general area of Ngatan Hill Range in Kangpokpi district, Manipur.