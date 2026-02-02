ETV Bharat / state

Illegal Phone Tapping Case: KCR Interrogated By SIT Amid Protests By BRS Workers In Telangana's Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao also known as KCR was questioned for around four-and-a-half hours by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) over the illegal phone tapping case on Sunday.

Amidst protests from BRS party members, the SIT questioned NCR at his residence in Nandinagar, Hyderabad. The SIT asked KCR several questions and recorded his statement. It is learnt that KCR was questioned particularly about the re-appointment of Prabhakar Rao and Radhakishan Rao, as well as the promotion of Praneeth Rao.

Information suggests that he was questioned about retention of the prime accused in the case, T Prabhakar Rao as chief of Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) after his retirement. KCR was reportedly asked about the three-year extension given to Rao usually when such extensions are granted for two years. He was also asked about the appointment of the SIB chief in an unusual manner.

KCR was also asked the reason for appointing Rao as the designated authority for lawful interception (LI) despite his lack of qualifications.

Similarly, it is reported that KCR was asked why Praneeth Rao alone, among all officers of 2007 sub-inspector batch, promoted to Deputy Superintendent of Police.

KCR reportedly told the SIT that the proposal for Praneeth's promotion was received from the police department. KCR was also questioned about the crores of rupees in donations received by his party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) through electoral bonds, and what the motive was behind illegally tapping the phones of those who made the donations.

It is reported that the SIT questioned KCR about who gave him the audio tapes that were revealed in the 'MLAs poaching' case.