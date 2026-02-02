Illegal Phone Tapping Case: KCR Interrogated By SIT Amid Protests By BRS Workers In Telangana's Hyderabad
The SIT reportedly questioned KCR on the retention of T Prabhakar Rao as chief of SIB for a period of three years after his retirement.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao also known as KCR was questioned for around four-and-a-half hours by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) over the illegal phone tapping case on Sunday.
Amidst protests from BRS party members, the SIT questioned NCR at his residence in Nandinagar, Hyderabad. The SIT asked KCR several questions and recorded his statement. It is learnt that KCR was questioned particularly about the re-appointment of Prabhakar Rao and Radhakishan Rao, as well as the promotion of Praneeth Rao.
Information suggests that he was questioned about retention of the prime accused in the case, T Prabhakar Rao as chief of Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) after his retirement. KCR was reportedly asked about the three-year extension given to Rao usually when such extensions are granted for two years. He was also asked about the appointment of the SIB chief in an unusual manner.
KCR was also asked the reason for appointing Rao as the designated authority for lawful interception (LI) despite his lack of qualifications.
Similarly, it is reported that KCR was asked why Praneeth Rao alone, among all officers of 2007 sub-inspector batch, promoted to Deputy Superintendent of Police.
KCR reportedly told the SIT that the proposal for Praneeth's promotion was received from the police department. KCR was also questioned about the crores of rupees in donations received by his party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) through electoral bonds, and what the motive was behind illegally tapping the phones of those who made the donations.
It is reported that the SIT questioned KCR about who gave him the audio tapes that were revealed in the 'MLAs poaching' case.
The SIT members arrived at KCR's residence at 3 pm. A room on the second floor of KCR's residence was chosen for his interrogation which only Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao commonly known as KTR, former Rajya Sabha member Santosh Rao, and lawyer Ramchander Rao were allowed inside, while Harish Rao and others went to Telangana Bhavan. According to reports, during the interrogation, the SIT sent everyone except KCR to other rooms. The entire interrogation process was audio and video recorded.
In view of the interrogation, SIT chief Sajjanar was present at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) since the morning to review the situation. A six-member team led by Hyderabad Joint Commissioner Vijay Kumar went to KCR's residence and conducted the interrogation. The team included investigating officer Venkatagiri, Maheshwaram DCP Narayan Reddy, Greyhounds SP Ravinder Reddy, Shamshabad Additional DCP KS Rao, and Mahankali ACP Sridhar.
After the interrogation, the team met with Sajjanar at the ICCC. Approximately 500 officers and personnel from various departments including law and order, traffic, task force, Rapid Action Force, Quick Reaction Team, and intelligence were deployed in the area. A three-tier security system was put in place on the roads leading to KCR's residence.
As KCR was being questioned by the SIT, a large number of BRS leaders and activists gathered in large numbers at KCR's residence and the nearby Telangana Bhavan. Hundreds of police personnel were deployed in the areas, as well as near the ICCC building.
Two hours after the SIT interrogation began, BRS cadres started protesting. Upon receiving information that they were attempting to besiege the Chief Minister's residence, the ministers' residential complex, and the ICCC, the police tried to contain them. Tension escalated when the police prevented the BRS cadres from leaving Telangana Bhavan. In the process, several people were taken into custody and whisked away in vans. At the same time, BRS cadres attempted to attack a news channel's cameraman.
The police also thwarted attempts by BRS cadres to reach KCR's residence in Nandini Nagar. The burning of effigies of the Chief Minister in the state secretariat area further heightened the tension.
After the interrogation, KCR discussed the matter with legal experts. Later, he reportedly held a separate meeting with KTR, Harish Rao, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Sunitha Laxma Reddy, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Madhusudhanachari, and Praveen Kumar, discussing the details of the interrogation and subsequent developments.