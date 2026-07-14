Illegal Off-Roading Costs Tourists Dear In Ladakh, Made To Pay Rs 1.7 Lakh Fine
Twelve bikers and an SUV driver penalised for entering protected wildlife habitats, reports Moazum Mohammad.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Srinagar: Thirteen tourists were fined a total of Rs 1.7 lakh for illegal off-roading in Ladakh after venturing into ecologically sensitive and protected zones around Pangong and Tso Moriri Lakes in violation of the Wildlife Protection Act.
Off-roading refers to driving through unpaved paths including mountains and forests.
Twelve bikers were found driving in proximity to Tso Moriri lake on July 4, an ecologically sensitive wetland falling within the Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary in Leh. Another tourist was detected driving an SUV near Pangong Lake.
The group of bikers belonging to the Gurugram-based tour operator 'Wanderon Experiences Pvt Ltd' was fined Rs 1.2 lakh, with Rs 10,000 each for the illegal incursion, an official said.
Another tourist driving an SUV near Pangong Lake has also been penalised with Rs 50,000 for violating the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The tourist from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut was found by the wildlife department during routine patrolling near Man Village along Pangong Lake.
The Wildlife Department officials intercepted a Mahindra XUV 3XO bearing Uttar Pradesh registration number UP12CA5111, which was found being driven illegally off-road close to the Pangong Lake within the Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary, the official added.
The vehicle was seized under Section 50 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the driver was imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000. The vehicle was released after the fine was paid, the official said.
Last month, Ladakh cracked the whip for the first time on tourists for off-roading through Pangong and wildlife-protected areas. One among the offenders, who was fined Rs 2 lakh, was seen chasing Tibetian gazelle in the wildlife protected sanctuary.
Over the past few years, Ladakh has emerged as one of the most sought-after destinations for bikers in summers for driving through the cold desert. However, authorities said they have seen an alarming rise in instances of tourists venturing into protected wildlife areas or wetlands, lake shores and sensitive habitats, causing irreversible damage to Ladakh's unique ecosystem and disturbing wildlife.
The Lieutenant Governor-led administration set up the Ladakh Environment Protection Force (EPF) comprising 100 ex-servicemen to monitor rising incidents of illegal off-roading that threaten the region's wildlife and ecology. They are empowered to issue on-the-spot fines against offenders.
Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered curbing illegal off-roading to protect Ladakh's environmentally fragile landscapes.
"The administration will continue to promote tourism, but equally, we shall enforce the law firmly against those who endanger Ladakh's priceless natural heritage,” said Saxena, urging people to refrain from any activity that harms fragile ecology or disturbs protected habitats.
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