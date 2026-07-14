ETV Bharat / state

Illegal Off-Roading Costs Tourists Dear In Ladakh, Made To Pay Rs 1.7 Lakh Fine

A view of the Leh market in the Union territory of Ladakh. ( ANI Photo )

Srinagar: Thirteen tourists were fined a total of Rs 1.7 lakh for illegal off-roading in Ladakh after venturing into ecologically sensitive and protected zones around Pangong and Tso Moriri Lakes in violation of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Off-roading refers to driving through unpaved paths including mountains and forests.

Twelve bikers were found driving in proximity to Tso Moriri lake on July 4, an ecologically sensitive wetland falling within the Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary in Leh. Another tourist was detected driving an SUV near Pangong Lake.

The group of bikers belonging to the Gurugram-based tour operator 'Wanderon Experiences Pvt Ltd' was fined Rs 1.2 lakh, with Rs 10,000 each for the illegal incursion, an official said.

Another tourist driving an SUV near Pangong Lake has also been penalised with Rs 50,000 for violating the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The tourist from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut was found by the wildlife department during routine patrolling near Man Village along Pangong Lake.

The Wildlife Department officials intercepted a Mahindra XUV 3XO bearing Uttar Pradesh registration number UP12CA5111, which was found being driven illegally off-road close to the Pangong Lake within the Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary, the official added.