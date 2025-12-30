'Illegal Occupation' Of Eight-Bigha Cemetery Land In Sambhal: Dist Admin Conducts Survey
Subhash Tyagi, advocate and national convenor of Shri Kalki Sena (Nishkalank Dal), had complained to the district magistrate about the construction of houses and shops.
Sambhal: Following complaints of alleged illegal encroachment on eight bighas of land belonging to the cemetery adjacent to the Shahi Jama Masjid and Shri Harihar Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, a survey was conducted by the district administration on Tuesday amidst tight security.
Subhash Tyagi, advocate and national convenor of Shri Kalki Sena (Nishkalank Dal), had complained to the district magistrate about illegal encroachment on the cemetery land and the construction of houses and shops. He further alleged that stones were thrown from the roofs of these illegal houses and shops during the Sambhal violence.
District magistrate Rajendra Pensia said a team from the revenue department surveyed plot number 32/2, which has a total area of 4,780 square meters and is recorded as 100% cemetery land in the revenue records. "Twenty-two houses and shops built on the cemetery land were identified during the survey. Notices will be issued to their owners, asking them to provide documents. If the documents are found to be illegal and satisfactory, further action will be taken. Some of the encroachments are said to be 60-65 years old, while some are relatively new, but there is no record of any house or shop in the entire plot," he added.
Tehsilder Dhirendra Pratap Singh said approximately 4,200 square meters of land is registered as cemetery land in the revenue records. However, large houses and commercial shops have been built on the site. "Preliminary investigation suggests that land mafias may have plotted and sold the cemetery land. Over 20 patwaris and revenue officials are engaged in the survey and investigation work. Initially, 20 to 25 houses and shops are visible. Bulldozer action will be taken if the notices are not replied to," he added.
Additional superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh said in view of the dispute over the Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24, security arrangements have been beefed up. "Forces from 10 police stations, nine station house officers, five inspectors, a company of Provincial Armed Constabulary and a company of Rapid Action Force have been deployed at the spot. Along with CCTV monitoring, social media and the Local Intelligence Unit team is also active," he added.
Dr Firoz, a resident, said his family has been living there for three generations. "I have a sale deed and an approved map. I requested the administration to hear the story of our side," he added.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Ghulam Waris claimed that his family has been residing there for five generations and that he possesses the relevant documents.
