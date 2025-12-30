ETV Bharat / state

'Illegal Occupation' Of Eight-Bigha Cemetery Land In Sambhal: Dist Admin Conducts Survey

Sambhal: Following complaints of alleged illegal encroachment on eight bighas of land belonging to the cemetery adjacent to the Shahi Jama Masjid and Shri Harihar Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, a survey was conducted by the district administration on Tuesday amidst tight security.

Subhash Tyagi, advocate and national convenor of Shri Kalki Sena (Nishkalank Dal), had complained to the district magistrate about illegal encroachment on the cemetery land and the construction of houses and shops. He further alleged that stones were thrown from the roofs of these illegal houses and shops during the Sambhal violence.

ASP Kuldeep Singh at the spot. (ETV Bharat)

District magistrate Rajendra Pensia said a team from the revenue department surveyed plot number 32/2, which has a total area of ​​4,780 square meters and is recorded as 100% cemetery land in the revenue records. "Twenty-two houses and shops built on the cemetery land were identified during the survey. Notices will be issued to their owners, asking them to provide documents. If the documents are found to be illegal and satisfactory, further action will be taken. Some of the encroachments are said to be 60-65 years old, while some are relatively new, but there is no record of any house or shop in the entire plot," he added.