ETV Bharat / state

Illegal Mining Scam Surfaces In Rajasthan's Bharatpur; Case Registered

Bharatpur: A major scam involving illegal mining disguised as legitimate operations using permits from closed mines has been uncovered in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, a top official said.

A preliminary investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has confirmed allegations of collusion between officials and employees of the Mines Department, crusher owners, and royalty contractors, resulting in the illegal extraction of millions of tons of mineral resources and significant revenue loss to the government. The ACB has registered a case against 12 accused individuals.

The Scam

Bharatpur ACB Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Singh stated that the ACB received a complaint alleging that despite several mines in the district being closed, mineral resources were continuously being transported using permits issued in their names. He said that based on the complaint, the ACB conducted a thorough investigation of documents, mining records, transportation details, and the roles of the concerned officials, crusher owners, and contractors.

According to the ASP, the preliminary investigation prima facie confirmed that the accused illegally mined millions of tons of mineral resources and misrepresented them as legally obtained, causing substantial revenue loss to the state government.

The Accused