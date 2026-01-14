Illegal Mining Scam Surfaces In Rajasthan's Bharatpur; Case Registered
The case has been registered against 12 accused following a complaint over transportation of minerals despite the closure of mines on paper.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
Bharatpur: A major scam involving illegal mining disguised as legitimate operations using permits from closed mines has been uncovered in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, a top official said.
A preliminary investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has confirmed allegations of collusion between officials and employees of the Mines Department, crusher owners, and royalty contractors, resulting in the illegal extraction of millions of tons of mineral resources and significant revenue loss to the government. The ACB has registered a case against 12 accused individuals.
The Scam
Bharatpur ACB Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Singh stated that the ACB received a complaint alleging that despite several mines in the district being closed, mineral resources were continuously being transported using permits issued in their names. He said that based on the complaint, the ACB conducted a thorough investigation of documents, mining records, transportation details, and the roles of the concerned officials, crusher owners, and contractors.
According to the ASP, the preliminary investigation prima facie confirmed that the accused illegally mined millions of tons of mineral resources and misrepresented them as legally obtained, causing substantial revenue loss to the state government.
The Accused
ASP Amit Singh said that the accused identified in the ACB investigation include Ramniwas Mangal, the then Mining Engineer of Bharatpur and currently posted as Mining Engineer in Kota; Virendra Kumar, Mining Supervisor-II; the then Mining Engineer Rajendra Singh; the then Surveyor Sanju Singh; and the then Supervisor-I Bhim Singh.
In addition, lease owner Abhishek Tanwar, crusher owners JP & Brass, Paras Infra, CDS Infra, Shri Balaji & Company, Shubh Labh Stone Crusher, and royalty contractor M/s Dev Dashrath and others have also been named as accused, he said.
Misuse Of Official Positions
ASP Amit Singh stated that the officials and employees of the Mines Department misused their positions to provide illegal benefits to the mining mafia. This not only violated the rules but also caused a huge revenue loss to the state government, he said.
A case has been registered against 12 accused, including officers and employees, under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The ACB is conducting a thorough investigation into the documents, financial transactions, and all aspects related to mineral transportation.
