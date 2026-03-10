ETV Bharat / state

After Opium Scandal, Durg Admin Razes Illegal Liquor Shop Of Ex-BJP Leader's Kin

Durg: In a major action on Tuesday, the district administration of Chhattisgarh's Durg razed the illegal liquor shop of Brijesh Tamrakar, brother of former BJP leader Vinayak Tamrakar, in Samoda village in the presence of Tehsildar Kshama Yadav and local police. A large number of people gathered during the demolition process, but none attempted to obstruct the action. Tamrakar was suspended from the party on charges of opium cultivation.

"Brijesh Tamrakar had been illegally occupying approximately 32 decimals of government land in Samoda village, Khasra No. 778, for the past 10 years. The accused had opened shops on the land, which we razed today," Yadav said.

The Tehsildar explained that an eviction order had already been issued by the Tehsil court in this case, but the encroachment was not removed for a long time. The village headman had also been continuously complaining to the administration about the same.