After Opium Scandal, Durg Admin Razes Illegal Liquor Shop Of Ex-BJP Leader's Kin
Tehsildar Kshama Yadav said the accused Brijesh Tamrakar had been illegally occupying 32 decimals of government land in Samoda village for the past 10 years.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Durg: In a major action on Tuesday, the district administration of Chhattisgarh's Durg razed the illegal liquor shop of Brijesh Tamrakar, brother of former BJP leader Vinayak Tamrakar, in Samoda village in the presence of Tehsildar Kshama Yadav and local police. A large number of people gathered during the demolition process, but none attempted to obstruct the action. Tamrakar was suspended from the party on charges of opium cultivation.
"Brijesh Tamrakar had been illegally occupying approximately 32 decimals of government land in Samoda village, Khasra No. 778, for the past 10 years. The accused had opened shops on the land, which we razed today," Yadav said.
The Tehsildar explained that an eviction order had already been issued by the Tehsil court in this case, but the encroachment was not removed for a long time. The village headman had also been continuously complaining to the administration about the same.
"After the district administration issued an eviction warrant, the revenue staff finally demolished the shop today (Tuesday) using a bulldozer to remove the illegal construction," Yadav added.
Recently, children from Samoda village found strange fruits and flowers while playing in a field. They brought them back home and showed them to the village elders, who identified them as opium poppy. The children then explained that they had come across them suddenly in a field outside the village while playing.
Following this, villagers reached the spot and reported the matter to the police. After the issue was raised in the Assembly, the BJP leader was suspended from the party immediately on charges of opium cultivation. The party stated that the law would take its own course against those accused of such activities.
Also Read