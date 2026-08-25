'Illegal' Kisses On Car Cost A Boyfriend Rs 5500 In Gwalior
Aiming to draw social media traction, a girl planted 3400 'illegal' kisses on her boyfriend's car
Published : August 25, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
Gwalior: Have you ever heard of a car that has been smothered with kisses? Not in a literal sense, but a four-wheeler bearing thousands of lipstick marks depicting a smooch. Well, the craze to garner popularity on social media saw a girl in Gwalior apply 3,400 'illegal' kisses on her boyfriend’s car and then film it. The reel was then made viral on social media. But these kisses came at a price. The Police have slapped a fine of Rs 5,500 on the car owner, her boyfriend.
The people were astonished to see a car running on the streets of Gwalior having countless lipstick marks on it. A video of this car also went viral on social media. The car is registered in the name of a youngster from Gwalior, and his girlfriend had allegedly left 3400 kiss marks all over it.
This stunt, done in the hope of going viral, was successful in the eyes of social media users because as soon as the young man shared the reel of the kissed car on social media, it crossed 55 lakh views within 24 hours. But this video also caught the attention of the Gwalior Traffic Police.
The Traffic Police gathered information about the car owner based on the car's number plate and summoned the owner identified as Aditya, along with the car to the Traffic Police Station, where they issued a challan for violating traffic rules. The young man admitted his mistake and promptly paid a fine of Rs 5,500.
But the matter didn't end there. The young man also had to clean up all the kiss marks his friend had made on his car with a cloth for the viral post. He said, "We made the video just to set a trend and make the reel go viral. We had no idea that we were violating traffic rules. Admitting our mistake, we paid the fine imposed by the Police. We have promised them that we will take full care to follow traffic rules in future."
In-charge of the Traffic Police Station, Abhishek Raghuvanshi disclosed, "We learnt about this car through social media. Using its registration number, the car owner was summoned to the Traffic Police Station where he was issued a fine of Rs 5,500 under the Motor Vehicles Act for violating the traffic rules."
Realising his mistake, the police said that the young man removed all the lipstick marks from the car himself using a cloth and water after paying the fine. "People need to understand that traffic rules are for public safety and everyone should follow them," he added.