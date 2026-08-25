ETV Bharat / state

'Illegal' Kisses On Car Cost A Boyfriend Rs 5500 In Gwalior

Gwalior: Have you ever heard of a car that has been smothered with kisses? Not in a literal sense, but a four-wheeler bearing thousands of lipstick marks depicting a smooch. Well, the craze to garner popularity on social media saw a girl in Gwalior apply 3,400 'illegal' kisses on her boyfriend’s car and then film it. The reel was then made viral on social media. But these kisses came at a price. The Police have slapped a fine of Rs 5,500 on the car owner, her boyfriend.

The people were astonished to see a car running on the streets of Gwalior having countless lipstick marks on it. A video of this car also went viral on social media. The car is registered in the name of a youngster from Gwalior, and his girlfriend had allegedly left 3400 kiss marks all over it.

'Illegal' Kisses On Car Cost A Boyfriend Rs 5500 In Gwalior (ETV Bharat)

This stunt, done in the hope of going viral, was successful in the eyes of social media users because as soon as the young man shared the reel of the kissed car on social media, it crossed 55 lakh views within 24 hours. But this video also caught the attention of the Gwalior Traffic Police.