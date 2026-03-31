ETV Bharat / state

Illegal Kidney Transplant Racket Busted In Kanpur; Cases Filed Against Hospitals

Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh police have busted an illegal kidney transplant racket operating across multiple states, registering cases against several hospitals, institutions and their operators here following a detailed probe, officials said.

The probe followed a complaint related to a kidney transplant, which led to an investigation by the commissionerate police. Acting on the findings, joint teams of the Crime Branch and Health Department conducted raids late Monday night at three hospitals, Priya Hospital and Trauma Centre, Ahuja Hospital, and Medilaf Hospital.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Ashutosh Kumar said FIRs have been registered against several accused, including Dr Inderjeet Singh and Dr Surjeet Singh Ahuja, adding that sufficient evidence has been collected against them.

According to the investigation, the accused allegedly purchased a kidney from a man from Uttarakhand through a broker for Rs 8-9 lakhs and later transplanted it into a female patient, charging her Rs 80-90 lakh for the procedure.