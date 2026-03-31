Illegal Kidney Transplant Racket Busted In Kanpur; Cases Filed Against Hospitals
Police uncovered a multi-state illegal kidney transplant network in Kanpur following a complaint, leading to FIRs against several hospitals and doctors.
Published : March 31, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh police have busted an illegal kidney transplant racket operating across multiple states, registering cases against several hospitals, institutions and their operators here following a detailed probe, officials said.
The probe followed a complaint related to a kidney transplant, which led to an investigation by the commissionerate police. Acting on the findings, joint teams of the Crime Branch and Health Department conducted raids late Monday night at three hospitals, Priya Hospital and Trauma Centre, Ahuja Hospital, and Medilaf Hospital.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Ashutosh Kumar said FIRs have been registered against several accused, including Dr Inderjeet Singh and Dr Surjeet Singh Ahuja, adding that sufficient evidence has been collected against them.
According to the investigation, the accused allegedly purchased a kidney from a man from Uttarakhand through a broker for Rs 8-9 lakhs and later transplanted it into a female patient, charging her Rs 80-90 lakh for the procedure.
Police said the racket involved multiple hospitals, where donors and recipients were admitted to separate hospitals to avoid suspicion. The donor said that the broker, Shivam, had facilitated the deal and withheld Rs 50,000. Following this, he filed a complaint with the police commissioner.
Further questioning of the accused revealed that the network extended across several states. The gang would first identify donors, then approach patients requiring transplants and negotiate large sums of money before carrying out the procedure using fabricated medical documents.
The names of several other hospital operators in the city have also come to light in this racket. It has also been revealed that the donor and the receiver were admitted to different hospitals. Officials said more details are expected to be shared by Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal soon. Further investigation is underway to identify other persons involved in the racket.
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