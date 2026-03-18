ETV Bharat / state

Illegal IVF Centre Found In Thane Hospital; Mayor Orders Citywide Inspections

Thane: A Thane hospital has been found operating an unauthorised IVF, prompting authorities to order a comprehensive inspection of all such facilities and sonography centres in the city, officials said on Wednesday. The crackdown comes against the backdrop of an illegal human "egg-selling" racket busted recently in the Badlapur area of Maharashtra's Thane district.

The Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) health department initiated action on March 6 by raiding the unlicensed IVF centre at a prominent local hospital, the civic body said in a release.

"The centre's approval has been cancelled, and three sonography machines at the facility have been sealed," it said.

Taking serious note of the irregularities, Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar convened a high-level meeting on Tuesday, attended by TMC's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr Prasad Patil and Shiv Sena group leader Pawan Kadam.