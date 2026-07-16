ETV Bharat / state

Illegal Immigrants Apprehended In Hyderabad; A Glance At The Process Of Deporting Them

Hyderabad: Deporting illegal immigrants, who pose a threat to the nation's internal security, is crucial. The process has once again become a topic of discussion following the recent apprehension of seven Bangladesh nationals at Jeedimetla in Hyderabad.

Let us understand the process of repatriating foreign nationals

Gaddam Mallesh, Inspector, Jeedimetla police station said, "Upon receiving information about a foreign national staying illegally, local police intervene to examine their passport, visa, and other travel documents. They also verify whether the individual is registered in accordance with the regulations of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). If it is found that they lack valid documents or have violated visa conditions, they are immediately taken into custody, and a preliminary inquiry is conducted".

What if they refuse to leave?

In some instances, illegal immigrants refuse to leave voluntarily. In such cases, authorities issue a 'No Movement Order.' Some illegal immigrants commit minor offenses, hoping that the resulting legal proceedings will allow them to remain in the country until the case is concluded. In such situations, if the offence is minor, there is a provision to withdraw the prosecution.

Special detention centres