Illegal Immigrants Apprehended In Hyderabad; A Glance At The Process Of Deporting Them
If it is found that any immigrant lacks valid documents or have violated visa conditions, they are immediately taken into custody, said police.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Deporting illegal immigrants, who pose a threat to the nation's internal security, is crucial. The process has once again become a topic of discussion following the recent apprehension of seven Bangladesh nationals at Jeedimetla in Hyderabad.
Let us understand the process of repatriating foreign nationals
Gaddam Mallesh, Inspector, Jeedimetla police station said, "Upon receiving information about a foreign national staying illegally, local police intervene to examine their passport, visa, and other travel documents. They also verify whether the individual is registered in accordance with the regulations of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). If it is found that they lack valid documents or have violated visa conditions, they are immediately taken into custody, and a preliminary inquiry is conducted".
What if they refuse to leave?
In some instances, illegal immigrants refuse to leave voluntarily. In such cases, authorities issue a 'No Movement Order.' Some illegal immigrants commit minor offenses, hoping that the resulting legal proceedings will allow them to remain in the country until the case is concluded. In such situations, if the offence is minor, there is a provision to withdraw the prosecution.
Special detention centres
Special detention centres play a pivotal role in the deportation process. One such centre is located at Jogipet in Telangana. Individuals are held at the centre until all necessary procedures—such as coordination with respective embassies—are completed. Once all clearances are obtained, steps are taken to repatriate them to their home countries.
‘Exit India’ notices
Once an individual is confirmed to be residing illegally, ‘Exit India’ notices are issued, requiring them to leave the country within a specified timeframe. However, many do not possess passports, or the ones they hold are invalid. Senior officials step in to coordinate with the respective countries' embassies to facilitate the issuance of ‘Emergency Certificates.’
Prioritizing security while acting humanely
"When dealing with illegal immigrants, it is essential to balance national security priorities with a humane approach. While they remain in deportation centers, they are provided with food, medical care, and other basic amenities.
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