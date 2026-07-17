ETV Bharat / state

Illegal Imambara And Shrine Demolished On Government Land In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal

Sambhal: The district administration on Friday carried out a demolition drive against alleged encroachments on government land in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, razing an illegal Imambara and a mazar (shrine) constructed on barren government land in Mukarrabpur village under the Hazratnagar Garhi police station area.

According to the district administration, the structures had allegedly been built illegally on around 0.0312 hectares of government barren land. The demolition team comprised 13 officials and staff members, including a Revenue Inspector.

Sambhal District Magistrate Ankit Khandelwal said that approximately 4.5 bighas (around 2,950 square metres) of government barren land in Mukarrabpur village had been encroached upon through the construction of an Imambara and a boundary wall.

"A report was submitted before the Tehsildar's court, and the matter was heard. Since no documentary evidence supporting the claim over the land was produced during the proceedings, the court ordered the demolition of the illegal structures," Khandelwal said.