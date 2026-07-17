Illegal Imambara And Shrine Demolished On Government Land In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal
According to the district administration, the structures had allegedly been built illegally on around 0.0312 hectares of government barren land.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 9:59 PM IST
Sambhal: The district administration on Friday carried out a demolition drive against alleged encroachments on government land in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, razing an illegal Imambara and a mazar (shrine) constructed on barren government land in Mukarrabpur village under the Hazratnagar Garhi police station area.
According to the district administration, the structures had allegedly been built illegally on around 0.0312 hectares of government barren land. The demolition team comprised 13 officials and staff members, including a Revenue Inspector.
Sambhal District Magistrate Ankit Khandelwal said that approximately 4.5 bighas (around 2,950 square metres) of government barren land in Mukarrabpur village had been encroached upon through the construction of an Imambara and a boundary wall.
"A report was submitted before the Tehsildar's court, and the matter was heard. Since no documentary evidence supporting the claim over the land was produced during the proceedings, the court ordered the demolition of the illegal structures," Khandelwal said.
He added that the administration would ensure strict compliance with the court's order and take steps to prevent any fresh encroachment on the land. "The government also intends to allot the reclaimed land to landless families living in the village so that they can lead a dignified life," Khandelwal said.
Khandelwal also said that authorities are identifying those responsible for the encroachment, and appropriate legal action will be initiated against them. He estimated the market value of the land at around Rs 1.25 crore to Rs 1.5 crore.
Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi confirmed that the demolition was carried out against illegal structures built on government land. Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh said the land had been surveyed about a month ago, following which the matter was heard in the Tehsildar's court. As no claimant appeared to establish ownership during the proceedings, the administration proceeded with the demolition after the legal process was completed.
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