Illegal Entry Via Nepal Border, Fake Aadhaar Made In Delhi: Uzbek Woman's Arrest In Himachal Pradesh Raises Security Concerns
The woman was arrested from a car parked on a roadside on the Paonta Sahib highway on January 22.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 12:37 PM IST
Sirmaur: The arrest of a woman from Uzbekistan who entered India illegally via Nepal border and had obtained a fake Aadhaar card in Delhi has sent security agencies into a tizzy.
The woman was arrested by the police from a car parked on the roadside near Kanchi Morh, beyond Shakti Nagar on the Paonta Sahib highway in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur on January 22. The arrest came after a tip-off by a caller on the 112 helpline about some suspicious people inside the car.
Following the tip-off, a team of police arrived at the scene and found a car with a UP registration number stuck in a ditch by the roadside. A young man, Saif Qazilbash, a resident of Greater Noida, and the woman were present in the car. During questioning, the woman identified herself as a citizen of Uzbekistan but could not produce any valid documents proving her legal residency in India. The police then registered a case under the Foreigners Act and arrested the woman.
Police said that during follow-up investigations, it has been revealed that the woman had illegally entered India via Nepal and did not possess a valid visa to stay in the country. This case has raised concerns among security agencies.
Fake Aadhaar Card Made In Delhi
Preliminary investigation has revealed that the woman had obtained a fake Aadhaar card in Delhi to conceal her identity, but the confirmation of her illegal entry through the Nepal border has made the matter even more serious. Although no concrete evidence linking the woman to any terrorist or anti-national activities has been found so far, security agencies are investigating every aspect of the case.
According to the police, the woman first arrived in Nepal with a visa. Afterward, she entered India without any valid documents. To conceal her identity in India, she obtained a fake Aadhaar card in Delhi. The possibility of an organized network being involved in this entire affair is not being ruled out.
Court Sends Woman To Judicial Custody
Considering the seriousness of the case, the court has sent the woman to judicial custody until February 18. The police have seized her passport and are now investigating who helped her obtain the fake documents and what her real motive was for being in India.
SP Sirmaur NS Negi said that the biggest question, after discovering that the woman did not have a valid visa, was how she entered India. “The investigation has confirmed her illegal entry via Nepal. The police are now investigating the entire network."
Read More: