Illegal Entry Via Nepal Border, Fake Aadhaar Made In Delhi: Uzbek Woman's Arrest In Himachal Pradesh Raises Security Concerns

Sirmaur: The arrest of a woman from Uzbekistan who entered India illegally via Nepal border and had obtained a fake Aadhaar card in Delhi has sent security agencies into a tizzy.

The woman was arrested by the police from a car parked on the roadside near Kanchi Morh, beyond Shakti Nagar on the Paonta Sahib highway in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur on January 22. The arrest came after a tip-off by a caller on the 112 helpline about some suspicious people inside the car.

Following the tip-off, a team of police arrived at the scene and found a car with a UP registration number stuck in a ditch by the roadside. A young man, Saif Qazilbash, a resident of Greater Noida, and the woman were present in the car. During questioning, the woman identified herself as a citizen of Uzbekistan but could not produce any valid documents proving her legal residency in India. The police then registered a case under the Foreigners Act and arrested the woman.

Police said that during follow-up investigations, it has been revealed that the woman had illegally entered India via Nepal and did not possess a valid visa to stay in the country. This case has raised concerns among security agencies.

Fake Aadhaar Card Made In Delhi