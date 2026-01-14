ETV Bharat / state

Illegal Drug Factory Busted In Rajasthan's Chittorgarh; Over 5 Kg Narcotics Seized

Chittorgarh: The Rajasthan unit of the Central Narcotics Bureau (CBN) on Tuesday busted a clandestine drug manufacturing factory, arrested an individual, and seized more than five kilograms of banned narcotics in Surjana village in Chittorgarh district, officials said.

Briefing about the operation, Deputy Narcotics Commissioner Kota, Naresh Bundel, said that CBN Chittorgarh's Third Section team received a tip-off about the presence of banned narcotics. Acting upon the information, a joint team comprising CBN Sections I, II, and III, along with the Preventive and Intelligence Cell, raided a large, secluded house located away from Surjana village in Chittorgarh tehsil. One person present at the scene was immediately arrested during the operation.

The team busted a clandestine drug manufacturing factory, recovering banned narcotics worth lakhs of rupees. Bundel added that during the search, officials recovered a total of 5.894 kilograms of narcotics. This included 107 grams of mephedrone powder, 3.961 kilograms of mephedrone raw material, and 1.826 kilograms of alprazolam powder.