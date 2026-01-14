Illegal Drug Factory Busted In Rajasthan's Chittorgarh; Over 5 Kg Narcotics Seized
The CNB team busted a clandestine drug manufacturing factory, recovering banned narcotics worth lakhs of rupees.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 9:46 AM IST
Chittorgarh: The Rajasthan unit of the Central Narcotics Bureau (CBN) on Tuesday busted a clandestine drug manufacturing factory, arrested an individual, and seized more than five kilograms of banned narcotics in Surjana village in Chittorgarh district, officials said.
Briefing about the operation, Deputy Narcotics Commissioner Kota, Naresh Bundel, said that CBN Chittorgarh's Third Section team received a tip-off about the presence of banned narcotics. Acting upon the information, a joint team comprising CBN Sections I, II, and III, along with the Preventive and Intelligence Cell, raided a large, secluded house located away from Surjana village in Chittorgarh tehsil. One person present at the scene was immediately arrested during the operation.
The team busted a clandestine drug manufacturing factory, recovering banned narcotics worth lakhs of rupees. Bundel added that during the search, officials recovered a total of 5.894 kilograms of narcotics. This included 107 grams of mephedrone powder, 3.961 kilograms of mephedrone raw material, and 1.826 kilograms of alprazolam powder.
In addition, approximately 200 kilograms of chemicals used in the manufacture of mephedrone, sophisticated laboratory equipment, and a motorcycle used in drug trafficking were also seized. Preliminary questioning revealed that the accused, along with an accomplice, was illegally manufacturing mephedrone on the premises.
All seized materials have been taken into custody under the NDPS Act, 1985. Intensive questioning of the arrested accused is underway. Investigating agencies are working to uncover the source of the raw materials, financial transactions, and the entire network involved in the supply of narcotics.
