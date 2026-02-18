ETV Bharat / state

Illegal Drones Spotted Near Noida International Airport, Security Tightened

Noida: Illegal drone activity has been reported over the past few days near Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, prompting heightened security and a formal police complaint. The airport, which will be Asia’s largest, has already been declared a ‘Red Zone’ or ‘No Drone Fly Zone’ by the Central Government due to security concerns.

Krishna Kant Pandey, Security Officer of the SIS agency deployed at the airport, lodged a complaint at Jewar police station, stating that unauthorised drones had flown over the restricted area at night for the last two to three days.

As per the First Information Report (FIR), the drones were seen entering the airport premises from the direction of Ranhera and Kureb villages under the cover of darkness. It said the drones approached via Jhajhar Road, hovered over the airport area for some time, and then exited in the same direction. These repeated sightings have raised concerns, given the infrastructure's high security.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sudhir Kumar of Greater Noida said that a detailed investigation is underway. “The entire matter is being investigated. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the drone case. A team is working on it and the truth will come out soon,” he said.

Police officials indicated that the wedding season is currently ongoing in villages adjoining the airport, and drones used for videography may have inadvertently entered the restricted airspace. However, security agencies are not treating the incidents as a mere coincidence.

Surveillance and patrolling around the airport have been intensified, and the matter has been communicated to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.