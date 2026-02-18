Illegal Drones Spotted Near Noida International Airport, Security Tightened
Authorities have launched a probe after unauthorised drones entered restricted airspace near Noida International Airport, which was declared a No Drone Fly Zone in 2024.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 11:50 AM IST
Noida: Illegal drone activity has been reported over the past few days near Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, prompting heightened security and a formal police complaint. The airport, which will be Asia’s largest, has already been declared a ‘Red Zone’ or ‘No Drone Fly Zone’ by the Central Government due to security concerns.
Krishna Kant Pandey, Security Officer of the SIS agency deployed at the airport, lodged a complaint at Jewar police station, stating that unauthorised drones had flown over the restricted area at night for the last two to three days.
As per the First Information Report (FIR), the drones were seen entering the airport premises from the direction of Ranhera and Kureb villages under the cover of darkness. It said the drones approached via Jhajhar Road, hovered over the airport area for some time, and then exited in the same direction. These repeated sightings have raised concerns, given the infrastructure's high security.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sudhir Kumar of Greater Noida said that a detailed investigation is underway. “The entire matter is being investigated. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the drone case. A team is working on it and the truth will come out soon,” he said.
Police officials indicated that the wedding season is currently ongoing in villages adjoining the airport, and drones used for videography may have inadvertently entered the restricted airspace. However, security agencies are not treating the incidents as a mere coincidence.
Surveillance and patrolling around the airport have been intensified, and the matter has been communicated to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
Advisory Warns of Strict Legal Action
Earlier, Gautam Budh Nagar Police issued a public advisory, warning that flying drones or any Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in and around Noida International Airport constitutes a punishable offence.
Manish Kumar Mishra, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jewar Airport, said, “A complete ban on flying drones or any Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) above or near Noida International Airport has been imposed to ensure airport security and airspace monitoring.”
He further stated that, following instructions from aviation and security authorities, officials declared the airport a Red Zone (No Drone Fly Zone) on October 8, 2024.
Mishra added, “Flying a drone here without permission is a punishable offence under the Airports Authority of India Act, 1934 and UAV operation rules. Violators, whether individuals or groups, will face legal action. All citizens are urged to comply and support airport security.”
Also Read: