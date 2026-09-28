ETV Bharat / state

'Illegal Detention' By Assam Police Finally Ended: CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka After Release

Guwahati: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Ashutosh Ranka on Sunday evening said the “illegal detention” of him and other volunteers by the Assam Police has “finally ended”. He made the remarks in a post on X after being released along with the other detainees.

“The illegal detention by Assam Police has finally ended. We have asked the police to go and drop us from where we were picked up illegally in the first place,” Ranka said. Ranka, along with over 40 CJP volunteers, were picked up by the police from opposition Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) leader Kunki Chowdhury’s residence at the Chowdhury Tilla earlier in the day, ahead of a meeting.

The group was taken to the 10th Assam Police battalion headquarters in Kahilipara area of the city, with authorities remaining tight-lipped over the matter.

Addressing a press meet after his release, Ranka said, “The Assam Police detained me and my team illegally. We asked them on what basis we were detained, but the police said they didn’t know, and that they had orders from the top.”

He said the CJP volunteers’ scheduled meeting was to discuss issues such as how schools in the state could be improved, how rights of the indigenous people of Kaziranga could be protected, and “how the ruling dispensation returned to power in the April election by drawing boundaries of constituencies to their benefit”.

“(CM) Himanta Biswa Sarma is afraid of the cockroaches and used his police to threaten us. He forgets that this is the land of Zubeen da (Zubeen Garg), who fought for what is right. We want schools for our children and jobs for our youth,” Ranka said.

The CJP leader said Sarma “repeated the mistake” of Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi, and asserted that the outfit’s movement will further intensify across the northeast now.