Illegal Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Network Busted In Amritsar; Three Held, Nine Pistols Recovered
Police said the arrests are part of ongoing efforts ordered by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to curb cross-border smuggling and make Punjab a safer place.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 7:58 AM IST
Amritsar/Chandigarh: The Counter-Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police on Thursday busted an illegal arms smuggling network operating across the India-Pakistan border and arrested three operatives. Nine modern pistols along with magazines have been recovered from their possession, officials said.
The arrested persons have been identified as Davinder Singh, a resident of Bhangwan village, Paramjit Singh alias Pamma and Harmeet Singh alias Mitu, both residents of Bhindi Aulakh in Amritsar Rural.
Based on preliminary investigation, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the three arrested accused were acting on instructions of a Pakistan-based smuggler. The weapons were intended for Sherpreet Singh alias Gulaba, who happens to be as a close associate of notorious gangster Jobanjit Singh alias Billa Manga, to carry out illegal activities in Punjab.
DGP Yadav stated that the seized weapons were meant for criminals and gangsters in the state.
The Counter-Intelligence team received information about Jobanjit (Billa Manga) running a gang in the state through operatives including Paramjit (Pamma) and Harmeet (Mitu). Moreover, they learnt that a large consignment of illegal weapons were brought across the India-Pakistan border, transported to Bhindi Aulakh using drones, and was to be handed over to Davinder Singh.
Acting swiftly, police teams surrounded the accused near Gurdwara Baba Mohri Ji at Chogawan in Amritsar Rural and recovered the consignment from them, DGP Yadav said.
The DGP further stated that Gulaba is a habitual criminal with seven separate cases registered against him for offences including illegal possession of arms, theft and robbery. A detailed investigation is underway to expose the entire nexus, including the chain of contacts that enabled cross-border smuggling, DGP Yadav added.
As per officials, a case has been registered at the State Special Operations Cell in Amritsar under Sections 25 and 25(1-A) of the Arms Act and Section 61(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
