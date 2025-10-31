ETV Bharat / state

Illegal Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Network Busted In Amritsar; Three Held, Nine Pistols Recovered

Amritsar/Chandigarh: The Counter-Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police on Thursday busted an illegal arms smuggling network operating across the India-Pakistan border and arrested three operatives. Nine modern pistols along with magazines have been recovered from their possession, officials said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Davinder Singh, a resident of Bhangwan village, Paramjit Singh alias Pamma and Harmeet Singh alias Mitu, both residents of Bhindi Aulakh in Amritsar Rural.

Based on preliminary investigation, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the three arrested accused were acting on instructions of a Pakistan-based smuggler. The weapons were intended for Sherpreet Singh alias Gulaba, who happens to be as a close associate of notorious gangster Jobanjit Singh alias Billa Manga, to carry out illegal activities in Punjab.

DGP Yadav stated that the seized weapons were meant for criminals and gangsters in the state.