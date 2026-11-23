ETV Bharat / state

Illegal Cow Slaughter Won't Be Tolerated In Bengal: CM Adhikari

Kolkata: Announcing a slew of stringent measures aimed at preventing the slaughter of cows and ensuring the care of aged or ailing cattle, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said unequivocally that illegal cow slaughter would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Adhikari told reporters at the state secretariat, Nabanna, that the administration is adopting a firm stance on this issue in accordance with the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950 and directives from the Calcutta High Court.

Furthermore, he announced that the government would provide an annual financial grant of up to Rs one lakh to support the care of aged and ailing cattle — whether in gaushalas (cow shelters) or in individual homes.

Responding to a question, Adhikari clarified his position on cow slaughter by saying, "Let me be very clear — I will not allow the slaughter of Gomata (cows). You seem to be asking in a roundabout way, so I will give you a direct answer. I am looking into the existing laws, and I will also introduce a bill. I will not allow the slaughter of cows in this state."

However, Adhikari said only animals permitted by law may be slaughtered there. "Everything will proceed in accordance with the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act. A slaughterhouse and the act of harming a cow are not the same thing. Only permitted animals may be slaughtered in an abattoir. The Act defines clearly what is permitted and what is prohibited. Therefore, what I am stating is entirely in accordance with the law," he added.

Adhikari made it clear that the administration will not remain a silent spectator if illegal cow slaughter or trafficking takes place covertly. Citing recent police operations in Howrah's Bankra, Harapur, and Baruipur, he noted that four vehicles and 555 kg of meat were seized in Harapur and the accused were arrested.