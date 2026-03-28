ETV Bharat / state

40 Arrested From Gambling Party In Hotel At Uttarakhand's Rishikesh

Rishikesh: Police arrested as many as 40 people attending a gambling party at a hotel on Haridwar Road in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh late on Friday night.

This apart, police personnel deployed at IDPL outpost were suspended by Dehradun SPP for negligence of duty. During the raid, police recovered a large quantity of gambling paraphernalia and cash. According to the police, 3,356 casino coins (tikkis), Rs 1,37,600 in cash, and nine bottles of various brands of liquor were recovered from the accused.

The seizure indicates that the gambling party was being held on a large scale and in an organized manner at the hotel, said police. The accused were taken into custody and a case was registered against them at Kotwali Rishikesh under Section 123/2026, Sections 3/4/5 of the Gambling Act, and Sections 60/68 of the Excise Act. Police are now investigating the criminal history of all the accused to determine if they are connected to a larger network.

Police said Hotel Navrang where the party was organised has been sealed. However, the hotel's manager manage to escape and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.

Dehradun SSP Pramod Dobal said the hotel owner will be arrested soon and strict legal action will be taken against him. "The role of the hotel management is also under investigation," he said.