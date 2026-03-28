40 Arrested From Gambling Party In Hotel At Uttarakhand's Rishikesh
As many as 3,356 casino coins, Rs 1,37,600 in cash and nine bottles of liquor were recovered from the accused.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Rishikesh: Police arrested as many as 40 people attending a gambling party at a hotel on Haridwar Road in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh late on Friday night.
This apart, police personnel deployed at IDPL outpost were suspended by Dehradun SPP for negligence of duty. During the raid, police recovered a large quantity of gambling paraphernalia and cash. According to the police, 3,356 casino coins (tikkis), Rs 1,37,600 in cash, and nine bottles of various brands of liquor were recovered from the accused.
The seizure indicates that the gambling party was being held on a large scale and in an organized manner at the hotel, said police. The accused were taken into custody and a case was registered against them at Kotwali Rishikesh under Section 123/2026, Sections 3/4/5 of the Gambling Act, and Sections 60/68 of the Excise Act. Police are now investigating the criminal history of all the accused to determine if they are connected to a larger network.
Police said Hotel Navrang where the party was organised has been sealed. However, the hotel's manager manage to escape and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.
Dehradun SSP Pramod Dobal said the hotel owner will be arrested soon and strict legal action will be taken against him. "The role of the hotel management is also under investigation," he said.
An interesting aspect of the incident is the negligence of local police. Dobal suspended the staff posted at the IDPL Outpost with immediate effect. A total of 12 police officers, including the outpost in-charge, have been suspended, he said.
The SSP believes that if regular checking and verification campaigns had been conducted effectively at the local level, such widespread illegal activity could have been prevented.
The operation was initiated after a confidential information was received by the SSP. The informer told Dobal that large-scale gambling was taking place at a hotel in the Rishikesh area, where people from other states were present. A special team was immediately formed and a planned raid was carried out.
Police said the accused include residents from various regions of Uttarakhand, as well as from Delhi, Meerut, Noida, and Haryana.
Also Read
India Blocks Over 300 Illegal Gambling And Betting Platforms, Takes Total Crackdown Tally To 8,400