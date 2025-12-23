Illegal Building Owned By Close Aide Of Bareilly Violence Accused Razed
BDA officials said the marriage hall of Wajid Beg, a close associate of Tauqeer Raza, was constructed without obtaining the necessary approval from the authorities.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 4:35 PM IST
Bareilly: The Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) on Tuesday demolished a marriage hall owned by Wajid Beg — a close associate of Bareilly violence accused Tauqeer Raza — for its construction without the necessary building permits. The disputed structure was sealed by authorities a month ago.
BDA officials said the marriage hall was under their scanner for a long time. "Beg had constructed it at the expense of crores of rupees in Faridapur Chaudhary under the Izzatnagar police station area of the city. An investigation revealed that the construction was done without approved building plans," said an official.
BDA joint secretary Deepak Kumar said a notice was issued to Beg for violating construction guidelines. The hall was sealed about a month ago due to an unsatisfactory response and incomplete documentation.
The BDA team was accompanied by a large contingent of police personnel to Faridapur Chaudhary to deal with any potential protest or law and order situation while the bulldozers razed the illegal structure to the ground.
Beg is considered a close associate of Raza, the head of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC). It has been alleged that Beg incited a large number of people to gather during the protest and demonstration held at Islamia Ground. Following the slogans and tension that ensued, Beg had been under investigation by the police and administration.
This action has created panic among illegal building constructors as BDA officials say similar strict action will follow against all commercial constructions in the city that have been built without approved plans.
