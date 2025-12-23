ETV Bharat / state

Illegal Building Owned By Close Aide Of Bareilly Violence Accused Razed

Bareilly: The Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) on Tuesday demolished a marriage hall owned by Wajid Beg — a close associate of Bareilly violence accused Tauqeer Raza — for its construction without the necessary building permits. The disputed structure was sealed by authorities a month ago.

BDA officials said the marriage hall was under their scanner for a long time. "Beg had constructed it at the expense of crores of rupees in Faridapur Chaudhary under the Izzatnagar police station area of ​​the city. An investigation revealed that the construction was done without approved building plans," said an official.

BDA joint secretary Deepak Kumar said a notice was issued to Beg for violating construction guidelines. The hall was sealed about a month ago due to an unsatisfactory response and incomplete documentation.