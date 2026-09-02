ETV Bharat / state

Illegal Billboard Row: Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien Appears For Questioning

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien appeared at the Shakespeare Sarani police station on Wednesday morning for questioning about the altercation and scuffle during the removal of an illegal billboard from the Camac Street office of party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee days ago.

The police have already served two summonses to O'Brien. The investigation is expected to focus primarily on what exactly had transpired at the office, O'Brien's role at the time, and the events that unfolded during his presence. Investigators are also examining photographs and video footage from the time of the incident.

A photograph of O'Brien suddenly falling on the stairs during the confrontation between Trinamool workers, Kolkata Municipal Commission staff, and the police has already gone viral. He may be questioned about this image and the context of the fall — whether he was pushed by someone or lost his balance during the scuffle.

Allegations have been raised that several Kolkata Police personnel on duty were physically assaulted during the incident. Charges of obstructing police from discharging official duty and scuffling with the personnel have also been levelled against O'Brien.